How much will our government bonds lose as yields rise?

The Treasury will hold an auction of medium / long-term government bonds for a total value of 4.25-5.75 billion euros next week. The following will be offered: the ninth tranche of the 5-year BTp (IT0005454241), the third tranche of the 10-year BTp (IT0005466013) and the eighth tranche of the 7-year CcTeu (IT0005451361). The issue takes place in a trend context rise in yields, with the ten-year maturity having reached close to 1.10% and the spread widening in the area of ​​130 basis points.

However on the rise, however, Italian yields remain very low historically, as indeed all other sovereign bonds on advanced markets. For example, with a ‘Italian inflation at 3%, the 10-year BTp currently offers a real return of -1.9%. It means that not only are you not protecting the purchasing power, but you are denting it for something like a fifth of the total in the round to maturity.

Rising yields and falling prices

But have you ever wondered how much you would lose if the rise in yields continued to tend towards a “normal” curve? First of all, we should ask ourselves what return each maturity would tend to over the medium to long term. Let’s start with the new 10-year BTp, to be auctioned next week. Expiry June 1, 2032 and coupon 0.95%, it can be purchased today for less than 99 cents, that is, below par, equal to a gross yield of more than 1.10%. If it suddenly reached 2%, the price would drop to just over 90 cents, so it would lose 8.5% compared to today.

Let’s move on to the longer deadlines. The September 2051 BTp and 1.7% coupon (ISIN: IT0005425233) is at 97 cents and offers 1.85% gross per year.

To get to 3%, it would have to drop to a price in the 80 cents area, so it would lose 17/18%. Finally, the new 50-year BTp: maturity 1 March 2072 and 2.15% coupon (ISIN: IT0005441883) with a yield of 2.27%. Compared to the thirty-year period, it would eventually offer a slightly higher return, hypothetically at 3.20%. It would mean slipping to 80 cents, also losing 17/18% compared to today.

These are important numbers. And, however, with one ECB still accommodating for a long time, it is unlikely that the rise in yields in Italy will be so sudden. The more time passes, the less the decrease accused, given that as the maturity approaches the yield automatically rises (the “duration” falls), at the same price. Another consideration: these losses would be inflicted on you only if you want to resell the bond. If you keep it in your portfolio until maturity, you will receive the return shown at the time you bought it.

