How much will Skyrim Anniversary Edition cost? You won’t like the answer

Let’s go back to talking about Skyrim, for the umpteenth time, this time on the occasion of waiting Anniversary Edition, which celebrates ten years since its release of the Bethesda title.

The fantasy epic of Bethesda has been revived in all sauces over the years, even on Nintendo Switch, and has become one of the most famous and loved video games ever.

In these days Skyrim is preparing a big surprise for the fans, and to celebrate ten years he’s doing things really big.

And right in the Anniversary Edition there will even be a new feature, which after ten years is included as the first novelty in the game.

There Skyrim Anniversary Edition will include within it all the contents of the previous Skyrim: Special Edition, along with over 500 Creation Club content.

They are a lot the information available on this new edition, for which Bethesda has created an FAQ document published on the official website.

They come updates and upgrades have also been confirmed, and the price of each of these. As well as the overall price of the new version of Skyrim.

So, how much does the Skyrim Anniversary Edition? With some surprise, Bethesda will sell it at full price.

The game will cost € 54.99 on digital stores, while we do not know the price of the physical edition which Bethesda confirmed, anticipating that the prices could be different.

The next-gen upgrade will be free, while if you own the Special Edition you can switch to Anniversary paying additional € 20.

Sell Skyrim after ten years at full price it is certainly a bold move, despite all the news that this one Anniversary Edition can contain.

There will also be next-gen elements within this new edition, but do they justify the high price?

Bethesda also announced that there will be elements taken from Morrowind and Oblivion within the game, to focus on the nostalgia factor.