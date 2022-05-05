How much will the reduction of the Medicine degree in Aragon be?

Faculty of Medicine of the University of Zaragoza.

The Government of Aragon proposes a set of measures to lower university fees in the degrees of Health Sciences. The regional Executive studies lowering university fees by 1.4 percent in the Degree in Medicine and NursingAs well as in the other studies, 10 percent for second and third registrations11 percent qualifying master’s degrees and 21 percent the EvAU.

For the third consecutive year, the regional government public price proposal contemplates reductions to continue advancing in the universalization of access to higher education. This was announced this Wednesday by the general director of Universities, Ramon Guiradoduring the delegated meeting of the General Council for University Policy, which brings together the Ministry of Universities on the autonomous communities and which has addressed public prices for the 2022-23 academic year.

The credit for second registrations will cost between 30.55 euros (in the most expensive races) and 17.65 (in the cheapest); and 70.85 euros (experimental 1) and 39 (experimental 4) in the third. The proposal for public prices is sensitive, as they point out, to the demands of the student body to move towards a quality public university that do not exclude the humblest incomes.

In the case of the first registrations, whose prices were already significantly reduced in the 2020-21 academic year, until reaching the levels of 2011, prior to the Wert decree, this year’s decrease will range between 21 euros and 13.4 euros depending on the experimentality of the degree.

How much will the discount be on master’s degrees?

For qualifying master’s degrees, the reduction will be 11 percent, after last year they already saw their amount reduced significantly. Hereinafter, the credit will cost 17.98 euros. For its part, the price of non-qualifiers (37.40 euros) it keeps for the next course.

As for the EvAU, the registration rates for the test will be reduced by 21 percent. They will cost 100 eurosincluding two examinations of the voluntary phase, compared to the current more than 124.

The cost of the measure is estimated at around one million euroswhich will be compensated to the University as set out in the new global financing model agreed between the Autonomous Executive and the public campus, in order to continue reaching the 100 percent current spending in 2026.

The proposal of the Government of Aragon will materialize in a future decreein the coming weeks, waiting to receive the proposal from the Social Council of the University, as well as the rest of the mandatory reports of the processing of the autonomous norm.

In the 2020-2021 academic year public prices were reduced up to 9 percent the first registration and 6.5 percent the second for the most expensive races. For the current course, the reduction was concentrated on second and third degree enrollment, with reductions of up to 3 percent in the price of the credit, and in the price of qualifying master’s degrees, those that are mandatory for the exercise of a profession. and that they lowered their prices by 22 percent.

These reductions, together with the expansive policy of the department of Maru Díaz, focus the efforts of the Government of Aragon on guarantee access to university and eliminate economic barriersto guarantee that anyone can enjoy the Aragonese public university.