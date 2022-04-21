How much would America receive for the sale of Edson Álvarez to Manchester United?

Rumors bring Edson Álvarez closer to Manchester United. How much would Club América receive if the pass is finalized? We tell you in Monumental Eagles.

Edson Álvarez, academy player of the Águilas del América, is approaching what could be, without a doubt, the best year of his career as a footballer: transfer from Ajax of the Netherlands to Manchester United of England and, at the end of the year, participating in his second FIFA World Cup, in this case in Qatar, with Gerardo Martino’s Mexican National Team.

Is that as reported by the English media The Mirror through a publication made on Tuesday, April 19, The former blue-cream midfielder would be one of those chosen to reinforce the Premier League cast, if the probable arrival of the Dutchman Erik Ten Hag as coach of the Red Devils materializes.

Now, the interested party is not only Edson Álvarez, but also the Águilas del América. The reason? Very easy: the Nest would keep 15 percent of the mentioned player’s token, according to a report from Televisa some time ago. Therefore, if the transfer occurs for the figure disclosed by the aforementioned portal, which would be 18 million euros, Coapa would receive a deposit of close to 3 million dollars.

How much did Ajax pay for Edson Álvarez to Club América?

In mid-2019, midfielder Edson Álvarez, who trained in the Águilas Basic Forces, was transferred to Ajax in the Netherlands. The Dutch institution, to acquire the services of the Azulcrema youth squad, paid Club América 18 million euros in exchange, in what was one of the most expensive transfers in the history of El Nido.

