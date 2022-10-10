How much would Chivo’s bonus be worth if he hadn’t spent it?

A year ago, with the entry into force of Bitcoin, Chivo Wallet users received a bonus of $30 in that cryptocurrency. This would be worth with the current price.

Bitcoin has a year and a month of having become legal tender in the country, however, 2022 has not been a good year for the cryptoactive, since it is in a pothole that has already lasted for several months and that does not allow it to recover the values ​​it reached in 2021.

To date, the crypto asset fluctuates between $19,000 and $20,000 per unit, a figure far from the $55,600 that it managed to reach at the beginning of October last year, and even further from the $68,900 that it achieved in November.

It may interest you: “Bitcoin results have been disappointing”, notes Bank of America

For those dates, Salvadoran President Nayib Bukele made constant calls to the users of the Chivo Wallet platform to check the balance within the application, because with the increases in the price of the cryptocurrency the $30 in Bitcoin of the initial bonus that was delivered the people who were registering were revalued upwards.

A year later and at the current price, how much would that bonus be worth if a user had decided to keep it for potential Bitcoin profits?

If the $55,600 that Bitcoin cost on October 6, 2021 is taken as a reference, when the president invited to review the earnings in the wallet, to the current date, the cryptocurrency has lost up to 64.9% of its value, according to the records. of the Tradingview and Investing.com portals, before which the value of that $30 bond would also have depreciated in the same proportion.

In September 2021, the government launched the Chivo Wallet app to support Bitcoin operations in the country. Photo: EDH/ Archive

Due to the above, and because in October 2021 the bonus amounted to about 0.00053 bitcoins (BTC), The current price of the bond would be around $10.30, so there would be no profits from one year to the next, but losses due to the devaluation that the cryptoactive has had.

However, if a user registers with the current price, they could receive the equivalent of about 0.00153 BTC, which could generate profits in the event that the price of that cryptocurrency improves next year, although many enthusiasts and experts have told international media that the prospects are not the most optimistic.

The issue of the depreciation of Bitcoin and the consequent losses has been the subject of questioning in the country, not only because of the people who could have experienced losses if they had invested, but also because of the purchase of up to 2,381 bitcoins that the government would have bought with public funds in the last year.

Also: Bitcoin will return to $68,000 in four years, says Michael Saylor

According to the records of the site nayibtracker.com, those bitcoins, whose purchases President Bukele himself has been announcing, would have already meant a loss of up to $60.5 million for the country, since they would have cost about $107.1 million before the virtual currency was devalued. as a result of the general collapse of the market.

Given these losses, in June the president, through a publication on Twitter, limited himself to asking users of the cryptoactive to stop seeing the Bitcoin graphs and pointed out that “patience is the key.”