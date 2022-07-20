How much would it cost to recruit Cristiano Ronaldo?

July 20, 2022 at 11:05 am by Leo Faussemagne

Despite the huge mobilization of OM supporters on social networks (#RonaldOM is this Wednesday morning in the top tweet) bringing in Cristiano Ronaldo is complicated, if not impossible.

Can Cristiano Ronaldo come to OM ? A year after his return to Manchester United at the very end of the transfer window last summer, the Portuguese star has informed his leaders of his desire to leave the Mancunian club to compete in the Champions League next season. Indeed, the five-time Ballon d’Or has always played in this prestigious competition since the 2003-2004 season, in which he is the top scorer with 140 units. At 37, the Lusitano is aware that he has only a few years left at the top level and would like to mark a little more of his mark on the C1, which he has already raised five times during his career. Since his departure plans were revealed, rumors have sent him in turn to Chelsea, Bayern Munich, then Atlético de Madrid. But for a few hours, a #RonaldOM has been created on Twitter by Marseille supporters, who dream of seeing the ex-Real Madrid player tread the lawn of the Vélodrome. OM, qualified for the Champions League group stage, have a solid argument.

Cristiano Ronaldo at OM?

In 2009, the Portuguese striker left Manchester United for Real Madrid and became the most expensive player in history (94 million euros). Now surpassed, he still remains the biggest transfer in Serie A, when he joined Juventus Turin in 2018, for a total amount of 117 million euros. If OM wants to recruit him, he will not have to line up such a sum. His contract in England expiring in June 2023, the market value of the Portuguese is estimated at 30 million euros, by Transfermarkt, but half less, around the side of the International Center for Sports Studies (CIES).

A salary that will cool OM

If, from an indemnity point of view, a transfer of Cristiano Ronaldo to OM seems possible, his salary will quickly make Marseille supporters disillusioned. And for good reason, the Portuguese striker is approaching 31.1 million euros gross per year, at Manchester United, or nearly 2.63 million monthly. He is the highest paid player in the Premier League and has the third highest salary in Europe, behind Parisians Neymar and Messi. Knowing that the average gross monthly salary of OM, last season, was 226,000 euros, it is hard to imagine how the fivefold Ballon d’Or could put down its suitcases on the Canebière. The Olympian club, like the Portuguese, would have to make enormous financial efforts to reach an agreement, even if it is true that by signing in Ligue 1, CR7 would significantly boost the merchandising of his new club. Moreover, Ronaldo’s agent, Jorge Mendes, does not represent any player in the Marseille squad. Certainly, the prospect of playing in the Champions League and finding his greatest rival, Lionel Messi, are interesting arguments. But on the financial aspect, a transfer from the Portuguese star to OM seems highly unlikely.















