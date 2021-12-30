How much would you have earned by investing a thousand dollars in Bitcoin in 2021

In the last year, the main cryptocurrencies have reached all-time highs. The global market has exceeded 3 trillion dollars in value and the growing interest in non-fungible tokens has helped transform what was considered a “niche” technology into a “mainstream” technology. A new analysis from Cnbc reveals how much did those who invested a thousand dollars in one of the four most popular cryptocurrencies at the beginning of the year (Bitcoin, Ether, Dogecoin, Solana). Recalling how past performance is not a guarantee of future returns. And not to invest more money than you are willing to lose.

Bitcoin

Price January 1: $ 29,290

Price December 28: $ 47,795.40

An investment of one thousand dollars in Bitcoin at the beginning of the year at a price of 29,290 dollars would have allowed the purchase of 0.034 tokens, which would have been worth about 1,632 dollars at the price of 47,795.40 dollars on December 28 afternoon (starting at 15:30). The cryptocurrency that launched an entire industry, created by Satoshi Nakamoto as a peer-to-peer e-money system, in fact experienced an increase in its value of around 65% between January and December. In February, in particular, it reached a market capitalization of $ 1 trillion for the first time, before slipping to $ 900 billion.

Ether

Price January 1: $ 730.30

Price December 28: $ 3,816.67

The value of a single Ether, Ethereum’s native currency, has instead increased by more than 400% over the past year. Which means that a $ 1,000 purchase of Ether on January 1 at a price of $ 730.30 would be worth nearly $ 5,226.16 at a price of $ 3,816.67 on the afternoon of December 28. According to supporters of the digital currency and according to what was reiterated on the official Ethereum website, with Eth2 (a series of interconnected updates made by multiple teams from the entire Ethereum ecosystem and expected for 2022) the blockchain will become “more scalable, secure and sustainable “. Currently, Ethereum is moving away from “proof-of-work” (the main consensus algorithm that relies on solving particularly complex mathematical problems hence the term “proof of work.” Largely associated with the Bitcoin blockchain, it has been criticized for its high energy consumption, slowness and environmental impact, ed) to a mechanism called “proof-of-stake” (cryptocurrency mining system that requires users to bet their coins as a guarantee to become a validator on the network, ed).

Solana

Price January 1: $ 1.53

Price December 28: $ 181.18

Investing a thousand euros in Sol (the native cryptocurrency of the Solana ecosystem) at the beginning of the year when it was worth $ 1.53, today it would be worth $ 118,418 at the price of $ 181.18 on December 28. Although it was only launched last year, Solana has seen growth of more than 13,800% in 2021 and is now the fifth largest cryptocurrency in the world with a market capitalization of more than 57 billion dollars.

Dogecoin

Price January 1: $ 0.0056

Price December 28: $ 0.18

Dogecoin closes the circle, an alt-coin deliberately started as a joke to underline the speculative nature of cryptocurrencies in 2013 (using a Japanese Shiba Inu dog as a mascot). Investing $ 1,000 at the beginning of the year at a price of $ 0.0056 would now be worth $ 32,142 at a price of $ 0.18 on Tuesday afternoon. The cryptocurrency has seen its popularity swell in part thanks to Elon Musk, to grow by 12,000% in the first half of 2021. Nonetheless, concludes Cnbc, its value plummeted in the second half of the year.