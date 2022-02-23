How much Yordi Rosado earned in Another Roll

With his program “At night” Yordi seeks to talk about a variety of topics: from psychology, trades to party nights (Photo: Televisa)

When talking about Mexican youth television in the 1990s, the program undoubtedly comes to mind. Another roll, which for almost twelve years was one of the public’s favorites at the time. commanded by Adal Ramones, the program combined musical performances, interviews with celebrities, skits and the distinctive monologues of the broadcast owner.

One of the most popular sections of the program was The report with Yordi Rosadowho in his first steps on television presented notes of curiosities, variety and even social denunciation. The broadcast came to an end in 2007, however it continues to be a benchmark in contemporary youth television.

The team of Another roll It was also made up of a cadre of actors: Mauricio Castillo, Gaby Platas, Roxana Castellanos and Eduardo Spain, which presented the comic part of the broadcast. Despite the success of Show, the program ended and to date some details of the production are unknown.

“Otro Rollo” stopped airing in May 2007

Now, years later, It has been Yordi Rosado who recalled his time on the program that became popular in Mexico and Central America, and confessed how much money he earned for his work in the late night from Televisa. It was in the podcast the jarhosted by Mau Nieto and Román Torres, where the also radio host and announcer revealed the salary he received when he was part of the team of Adal Ramones.

“It wasn’t that bad, but it wasn’t that good either, we didn’t all earn the same, I earned for Another roll 140 thousand pesos monthly”

Yordi was clear in emphasizing that he did not always receive that amount, but that he started in his position earning a lower salary that was increased over time, he also compared the salary that was possible to receive in those years with that of now, highlighting that where more currently earn it’s on social media for successful content creators.

Yordi Rosado and Adal Ramones rose to fame thanks to “Otro Rollo”, which began as a local project in Puebla (Instagram)

the announcer of Exa FM assured that there are currently many youtubers who receive more income than great television hosts from yesterday:

“I think that some (youtubers) are earning more than what the big drivers earned at the time; for example Verónica Castro, Adal himself, Marco Antonio Regil; Those salaries no longer exist, where it exists is in the digital”

That is why for a couple of years, Yordi has served as a driver in one of the most popular programs that exist on YouTube about entertainment and personalities. Rosado’s channel has just over 2.4 million subscribers and various personalities from the entertainment world are invited to it, telling little-known details of his career in an intimate and relaxed atmosphere.

Characters like Eduardo Yáñez have been revealing intimacies in Yordi Rosado’s internet show (Photo: Instagram/@yordirosado)

in conversation with Infobae Mexicothe driver told what is the formula with which he has managed to get celebrities to show intimate aspects of their lives in his internet program:

“I am a very sociable person, for example the telethonI’ve been to all the Telethons, which are 24 hours, and those 24 hours I don’t stay in the dressing room 24 hours to wait when it’s my turn, If not, I go to one’s dressing room, we talk, I go with another and that’s how it’s been all my life because I’m like that.

“Those things without realizing it were weaving a web of trust that fortunately today I can enjoy, with something that is sincere, true, honestsomething that I have the great opportunity to share things from the heart with me because we have a level of trust beyond a traditional interview, ”he said in November 2021.

