how much you save by recharging it in the city with the columns

Buying an electric car is more than just an economic investment. S.i is about a choice that wants to respect the environment. Is it cheap to fill up with… Kw?

More and more people are orienting the purchase of their car towards an electric or hybrid model. The numbers speak for themselves. The second quarter of 2021 saw a surge in the sale of electric cars, as well as plug-in hybrid vehicles. But is the electricity supply network competitive enough to meet the growing demand for supply? And above all, how much can you spend to travel 100 km with an electric car? Let’s see the situation today.

What are the numbers of the electric car in Italy?

According to data released by Motus-E.org, “In October 2021, a high number of registrations of BEV cars (battery electric cars) continued with 7,108 units, increased by 145.78% compared to October last year. In addition, PEVs (Plug-in Electric Vehicles, sum of BEVs and PHEVs) grew by 87.59%, with 12,285 units, of which 5,177 PHEVs (plug-in hybrids), which grew by 41.56% compared to sales recorded in October last year. The market share of PEV remains at levels comparable to those of last month (record) with 12.17% (respectively 7.0% BEV and 5.1% PHEV), thanks to a very low total market“

The differences between electric and heat engine

When analyzing the average fuel consumption of a vehicle, many factors are naturally taken into consideration: the power of the engine itself, the type of tires fitted at the time of the test, the type of road whether urban, extra-urban or mixed, and not in last the “foot”. It is well known that each person makes his or her contribution, let’s call it that, to fuel economy or consumption. The same goes for driving electric cars. Although the very mode of operation of this type of vehicle is equipped with regenerative braking. In fact, it changes the parameters with which to calculate the consumption of the typical “push and pull” driving you see in the city.

Similarly, the studies have calculated the consumption every 100 km also considering the efficiency of the refill / full tank. In fact, there is another factor that is taken into account when analyzing the data. When you fill up with fuel, a small part evaporates during delivery, but it is a phenomenon that does not affect the total number of kilometers that can be traveled with those 10 or 50 € of petrol / diesel that you put in the tank. Similarly, when recharging an electric car, about 1.2 Kw are needed to obtain 1 Kw, and this reduces the range of travel.

The various types of electric car charging

To fully understand the cost of charging an electric car, one must also consider the source of the energy. In fact, owners of vehicles of this type mostly recharge them through its own photovoltaic system, and therefore within the home. In this case the costs are very low as the panels offer an excellent amortization of expenses in the long term.

However, when you switch to recharge in the columns, the situation changes: these deliver energy at a cost of approx 40 cents per Kwh, almost double the cost compared to photovoltaic panels. To travel 100 km you spend an average of € 8. Which, with the prices in effect at the moment, is like filling up with diesel. Furthermore, the 40 cents relate to distributors up to 22 Kw, while for a control unit up to 50 Kw an average of 50 cents / Kwh is spent, and in the “fast” columns the price rises again, reaching up to 79 cents / Kwh. Something like 13 € per 100 Km.

With these rates you can spend much more than with a petrol car. Not to mention the fact that the price of energy is very variable and has recently undergone an embarrassing price increase. The only advantage of the ultra-fast columns is the recharge time, which is greatly reduced; moreover, this type of refueling system supplies direct current energy (unlike the voltaic and other types of columns) and therefore offer more performance, saving “work” for the on-board converter.

Subscriptions & Co

Given the growing interest and use of electric cars, operators have finally begun to offer alternative solutions to single recharging, and therefore more advantages. Let’s talk about various types of subscriptions, such as those made available by Enel X: with “Flat Small” (at a cost of € 25 per month) 70 kWh are obtained and therefore the unit price drops to 36 cents / kWh; you can choose “Flat Large” (with 45 € per month) you get to 145 kWh, for a unit price of 31 cents / kWh. With the “Open Charge” formula, flat domestic rates are integrated with those of the columns and the user can choose between 3 plans according to consumption. With the “E-Moving Card di A2A”, on the other hand, you can make unlimited top-ups for € 15 every 3 months. Most likely, when supply increases due to more and more Green drivers, competition will most likely take over, effectively making it easier for consumers to enjoy lower prices.

How many columns to recharge the electric car are there in Italy?

Another question that comes – legitimately – to ask if you want to buy an electric car, perhaps hoping for some lowering of the price for the “full”, is the one relating to the number of columns: how many are active today ? How are they distributed and what power do they offer? Starting from the fact that fortunately the number of columns in the Bel Paese has almost doubled in the last two years, it must also be said that the distribution is by no means homogeneous.

According to Motus-E, the reference platform for the world of electric cars, to date 24,794 charging points are active, identifiable as follows: “approximately 57% of the infrastructures are distributed in Northern Italy, approximately 23% in the Center and only 20% in the South and islands. Looking at the individual regions, Lombardy, with 4,380 points, is the most virtuous and alone owns 18% of all installations. Followed, in order: Piedmont and Lazio, with 10%; Emilia-Romagna and Veneto (9%) and Tuscany (8%). These six regions cover a total of 65% of the total points in Italy ”. But, of these almost 25 thousand columns, more than 10% are “not connected” or “not working” for various reasons. Furthermore, speaking of the type of supply, almost all of the columns are low power (22 Kw alternating current) and only 5% offer direct current.

More specifically, it turns out that Enel X is currently the largest distributor, with its 13,000 e-pass charging points. In second place is BeCharge, which offers nearly 6,000 charging points. A2A wins the bronze medal with its 1,000 columns located mostly in Lombardy. The prices per Kw are those mentioned in the previous paragraphs, that is on the average of 40-70 cents / Kwh.

READ ALSO >>> You can drive a car while saving money: tips to reduce costs

The charging network offered by Tesla

Tesla instead offers an exclusive charging network for the owners of its cars. There are more than 300 stations in Italy alone (2,500 throughout Europe). Another 500 are located in various shopping centers and / or accommodation facilities, it is able to offer excellent customer service. The price is around 59 cents / Kwh and there is also a subscription formula for € 13 per month, (for now only abroad) which further lowers the unit cost.