How much you save with an electric car: the study

Not only an ecological choice, but also the cheapest option in the long run for the motorist. A thousand euros, that’s how much you can save by buying an electric vehicle according to the calculations of the Norwegian company Otovo, specialized in photovoltaic systems for the residential sector. The study compared the consumption of an electric car with the corresponding petrol one: in fact, for the same distance, the solar-powered car is cheaper than the combustion model.

How much you save with an electric car: the parameters

The analysis took into consideration the average annual consumption of the two engines, over a standard mileage of 10 thousand km, taking into account the costs, for each kilometer traveled, both of electricity from the sun and of gasoline, and calculating the different fuel prices in Italy, France, Spain, Norway, Sweden, Germany and Poland (here the record data on electric car sales in Europe).

How much you save with an electric car: the data

According to the data put together by Otovo, in our country the recharging of an electric car with a photovoltaic system it costs 14 times less than refueling with gasoline.

This is the best ratio found in all the countries involved in the study: in Spain, solar energy consumption is 12 times cheaper than fossil fuel, while in France and Germany it is 11 times lower.

Poland is worse off, with a cost 9 times lower, and Norway and Sweden, where it is 8 times cheaper, but in general, charging solar energy is in any case cheaper than a full tank of petrol.

“This study – explained Fabio Stefanini, general manager of Otovo Italy – confirms the role of energy self-consumption as a sustainable and profitable solution for the environment. The benefits are felt not only for domestic needs, but also for daily commuting. “

Going into detail, the electric car has a consumer cost of 0.0084 euros per kilometer, compared to a cost of 0.1176 euros for the corresponding car with a petrol engine (here to find out everything about Ferrari’s first electric car ).

This involves a final expense, according to Otovo’s estimates, 1,176 euros per year for those traveling with a petrol car and 84 euros driving an electric vehicle which recharges at home with solar panels.

The photovoltaic system would also allow consumers and users of solar energy not to undergo the fluctuations in the price of electricity as has happened in recent months (here we talked about the cost of charging the electric car).