How Natalie Portman Was Injured While Filming Black Swan

Although Natalie Portman danced a bit as a child, it wasn’t until she was an adult, during the filming of “Black Swan,” that her dancing skills really shined. In fact, as director Darren Aronofsky revealed in an interview with MTV, Ella Portman expressed interest in playing a ballet dancer some 10 years before the film’s production. Describing Portman’s inclusion in the film as one of the “best things” about it, Aronofsky said, “It’s kind of weird. She came together very well… she took the part and accepted it ». He added that Portman may have “transformed in some way for the role.”

Realizing how Portman prepared for his role, Aronofsky’s words certainly ring true. Not only did Portman lose 20 pounds for the film, but the training was so intense that he suffered multiple injuries while rehearsing. According to NPR, these injuries included calloused feet, missing toenails, and even a dislocated rib. “There were some nights where I thought he was literally going to die,” he told Entertainment Weekly at the time. “It was the first time I understood how you can get so involved in a role that it could bring you down.” However, that didn’t stop her from mastering one of her dream roles.

