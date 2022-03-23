How negotiation with Maduro and war from Russia to Cuba can influence

Russian President Vladimir Putin greets Cuban ruler Miguel Diaz-Canel during their meeting at the Novo-Ogaryovo state residence outside Moscow, Russia October 29, 2019.

Cuba’s reluctance to openly side with Russia at the United Nations speaks volumes about the difficult position the island finds itself in, as the future of its economy and political alliances depend heavily on what happens with the war in Ukraine and the negotiations between the United States and the regime of Nicolás Maduro in Venezuela.

That Cuba is once again caught in the crossfire of a geopolitical confrontation between major powers became clear during the days that Russia was planning the attack: a Russian diplomat threatened the United States with military deployments to the Caribbean nation, invoking the memories of the missile crisis of 1962. But unlike those days, when Fidel Castro openly sided with the former Soviet Union because it suited his own fight against the United States, the Cuban government remained silent.

And after almost announcing its intention to vote against a UN resolution condemning Russia for the invasion, Cuba backed down and abstained, a decision to avoid further sanctions and try not to strain relations with Western democracies. on which the country also depends for trade, investment and foreign aid.

But few experts believe that the island’s government, which is using its state media to promote Kremlin propaganda justifying the invasion, will abandon Russia, one of its closest allies, especially since, unlike Maduro, which controls the Venezuela’s large oil reserves, has little to offer to get the United States interested in rapprochement again.

“I think the crux of the matter for Cuba is: in a return to realpolitik, where US foreign policy toward the region is increasingly guided by national interest and less by domestic politics, we know what Caracas brings. at the table with Washington,” said Ric Herrero, director of the Cuba Study Group, which supported President Barack Obama’s policy of rapprochement with Cuba.

“But what exactly does Havana have to offer?” she asked.

In a long shot, top US officials spoke with Maduro about oil sales to the United States and other issues, in an attempt to determine whether lifting sanctions would separate the Venezuelan strongman from Russia. Cuba did not receive such a proposal.

“Too bad Cuba doesn’t have oil to draw your attention. It is located, but preventing the strategic risk of a greater Russian presence would require a grand gesture, probably ending the embargo,” said John McAuliff, director of the Fund for Reconciliation and Development and a supporter of improving relations with Cuba.

If talks go ahead with Maduro, Cuba could benefit from increased oil production in Venezuela, which would run counter to Biden administration policies that seek to reduce the flow of money into Cuban government coffers, Eric Farnsworth said. , vice president of the Council of the Americas in Washington.

Despite the collapse of the infrastructure of the Venezuelan state oil company PDVSA and US sanctions on shipping companies that export Venezuelan oil to Cuba, Maduro never stopped providing oil to his closest ally.

“If you get more resources for the Maduro regime, he will send ever-increasing amounts of oil to Cuba,” Farnsworth said. The Cuban government resells part of that oil on the free market, “so what the United States would do in that circumstance is provide additional resources to enrich the Cuban regime.”

But negotiations with Maduro have proven to be a political minefield for the administration, which has already drawn criticism from both parties, particularly in South Florida. Approaching Cuba at this point, while possible, seems “a difficult proposition,” Herrero said.

“I don’t think you’ll ever see a scenario where Cuba completely aligns itself with the United States, but you can certainly move it away from Russia,” Herrero said. “The challenges are immediate needs. There is little that Cuba has to offer that could incentivize the United States to make such a proactive proposal to Havana.”

The Cuban government has not publicly signaled that it is interested in such an opening, even if its economy is sinking and in dire need of foreign investment. On the contrary, despite repeated calls by US officials to stop the prosecution of anti-government protesters, a gesture that could improve relations, Cuban authorities have continued the crackdown, recently imposing harsh sentences on 128 protesters, including teenagers who participated in an island-wide protest last year.

And Cuban state media have been spreading falsehoods coming from the Kremlin, including claims that Ukrainian “neo-Nazi” soldiers are murdering the population in the besieged city of Mariupol and that the United States is financing the development of biological weapons in Ukraine.

Media coverage has already created further friction with the United States.

“We denounce the regime’s repetition of Russia’s false narrative about its war against Ukraine to the people of Cuba,” the US embassy in Havana tweeted last week. “We condemn their use of disinformation tactics employed by Russia — such as fake accounts and websites to spread lies and sow discord.”

The level of diplomatic relations remains at a low point, contrasting the high level and the frequent meetings between Cuban and Russian officials.

Before the invasion of Ukraine, Russia launched a diplomatic campaign to reaffirm the “strategic alliance” with Cuba and other allies in the Western Hemisphere. As part of the offensive, the state Duma agreed to postpone debt payments on a $2.3 billion loan to Cuba, the existence of which was unknown until then.

However, the real scope of Russia’s ties with Cuba goes beyond economic aid. Details of their military and cybersecurity cooperation have not been made public. And Rosneft, the Russian state-owned energy company, was known to be part of a triangular relationship with Venezuela’s PDVSA to provide Cuba with oil.

Sanctions against Russia have already affected the island due to rising food and gasoline prices. Cuba’s command economy has become so inefficient that the country needs to import almost all the food it consumes.

Russian tourists were helping to offset the dramatic drop in tourism during the pandemic, but after the closure of airspace for Russian planes in several countries, the airline Aeroflot suspended its flights to Cuba.

Still, some experts believe the island could take advantage of its relationship with Russia in other ways.

As President Joe Biden threatened harsh sanctions last month if Russia invaded Ukraine, an oil tanker anchored in the Panama Canal carrying Russian oil likely bound for the United States changed course and ended up in Cuba.

The ship, Eco City of Angels, arrived in Matanzas, Cuba, transporting oil from the Russian port of Nakhodka, where the state-owned company Rosneft has a refinery. It is common for oil to change hands even at sea, and it is difficult to say who is the ultimate owner of this particular shipment. But as Russian oil sits idle on tankers and ports around the world due to U.S. sanctions, the arrival of ships carrying Russian oil from the Urals in Cuba could become commonplace.

“Cuba can play the role of a storage or refining center for Russian oil because the Cienfuegos refinery was built to process oil from the Russian Urals,” said Jorge Piñon, director of the Center for International Energy and Environmental Policy at the University of Texas at Austin. Cuban ports like Matanzas have significant storage capacity, he added.

In the past, Rosneft shipped oil to Cuba financed by Maduro, and this particular shipment could also be part of such triangular deals, Piñon said.

But Cuba’s main benefactor is Venezuela, not Russia, and that is why some Cuban observers believe that what happens with the Biden administration’s talks with Maduro could change the calculus of Cuba’s leadership.

“It’s really hard to imagine a scenario where Maduro reaches out to the United States and Cuba doesn’t,” Herrero said. “Cuba still relies heavily on Maduro for his energy needs. That will not change. I think that Cuba will be affected by what happens between the United States and Venezuela.”

Follow Nora Gámez Torres on Twitter: @ngameztorres

This story was originally published on March 22, 2022 7:00 a.m.

Related articles el Nuevo Herald