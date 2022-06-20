Entertainment

How ‘New Moon’ Could Have Prevented Anna Kendrick From Starring in ‘Up in the Air’

Photo of James James11 mins ago
0 19 2 minutes read

Anna Kendrick is a triple threat performer who has conquered projects on stage, film, and the music business. As a child, Kendrick developed her acting skills by appearing in stage productions, and in the early 2000s, she transitioned into big screen roles.

These days, Kendrick is known for her ability to act in dramatic films and musical comedies. Kendrick has never hesitated to greet her co-workers and associates. In a 2020 interview, Kendrick praised the Twilight filmmakers for their willingness to fit into his schedule so he could shoot his 2009 film In the air.

Source link

Photo of James James11 mins ago
0 19 2 minutes read

Related Articles

The Batman: Zo Kravitz, the cat on the rooftops of Gotham

29 seconds ago

Tax fraud: after Messi, Eto’o sentenced

2 mins ago

Jennifer López introduces her daughter with neutral pronouns and performs a duet

10 mins ago

Kim Kardashian pays tribute to Kanye West for Father’s Day

13 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button