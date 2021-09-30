How nice it would be if the names were neither male nor female

One of the greatest philologists of medieval European letters was called d’Arco Silvio Avalle. I asked the professor of history of the language at Sapienza for explanations and he replied that yes, the author of the Concordances of the early Italian poetic language, which we were using at the seminar to comment on Montandrea’s Dug-century sonnets, called actually d’Arco. With a lowercase D, because her parents intended to pay homage to Joan of Arc and, not being able to legally call “Giovanna” a son registered as a male, they had opted for the other half of the name of the holy leader.

At the time that name on the back of the volumes of lexicography and semiology enchanted me because it seemed to me like a superhero or a sorcerer name, it made me think of Donnie Darko. On mulling it over now, the gender issue strikes me. Since Avalle’s parents were right: “Giovanna” is much more equivalent to “d’Arco” than to her male disguise, “Giovanni”. Those parents didn’t compromise.

Assign identity

One of the things that scares me about becoming a parent is to assign a name to a person I don’t yet know. Who assures me that the name I choose will not be unpronounceable in the language of the country in which Iə childrenə, maybe, will choose to (or will be forced to) migrate? Or that it will not suddenly be associated with that of a terrorist, a serial killer, a dictator?

Over the past decade, a lot of little girls have been given the names Khaleesi, Dany or Daenerys in honor of a leading lady from game of Thrones who, a feminist icon for seven seasons in a row, was inexplicably transformed by the writers into a kind of Hitler with dragons in the last episode of the series. Who could have foreseen it?

Imposing a name on a stranger in swaddling clothes means forever orienting the presumption of those who will meet him. It’s not really something you can keep to yourself, the name on your ID documents. Nor can it grow, develop with you, correspond to you when you finally seem to know yourself.

Since I teach brilliant twenty-somethings who, often in their university years, find the resources to establish their gender identity even legally, and claim for themselves a name that does not deny it, there is one thing in particular that worries me in this whole business. Who tells me, as a hypothetical parent, that what they present to me as a child will actually turn out to be a girl, and not a boy? That in my choice between Giovanna and Giovanni, to say, I will not force that creature (who does not yet speak my language, does not know my culture and cannot yet present herself) to an identity to which she has never really been identical?

This problem arises especially in places where the languages ​​of which Arco was a master are spoken: those so-called romances, in which even inanimate objects and ideas, concepts and fruits, things and places are grammatically accorded to the masculine or to the feminine for inscrutable millenary logics on which etymologists and Indo-Europeanists puzzled. So few Italian personal names have the advantage of not betraying the alleged gender (the one that the Accademia della Crusca, with unusual lexical inaccuracy, has recently called “natural”) of whom they identify. Maybe nobody: Fiore? Heavenly? Levant? In a civilization whose mythological founder is called Aeneas and whose national poet chose Dante (an ambiguous participle of giving) as a name, this power is typical only of the nicknames of affection and confidence: Ale, Fede, Vale, etc.

Call me by my name

Identity cards have existed in Italy since 1931. What a liberation it would be, as a boy, to choose the name to put on that card, which doesn’t require you to specify M or F anywhere. As a boy, I used to role-play online and blog. So I met a lot of people through the nicknames they had given themselves on those platforms, before social networks imposed their real name policy and transform the internet into a space more for mutual surveillance than for evasion.

Of many of those people (some still crucial in my life) I remember more immediately the invented names, more real to me than those on their documents – Ninque, Ghael, Astelen, Nargil, Amarant, Try, Arian, Ge. Those titles of a fantasy or science fiction novel, impossible to associate a priori to a genre (but also to a generation, to a geographical or social origin, to the religious or political orientation of a parent), said much more than those who had them chosen with respect to the banal “real” names they replaced, which if anything described their families of origin.

If Romeo could, as Juliet begs him to do in Shakespeare’s most famous verses, choose another name and break away from the family, he would be the protagonist of a romantic comedy, not a tragedy.

These days the trailer for the new sequel to Matrix. It reminded me that the protagonist’s “real” name – that is, the false name, since reality is an artifice in the mythology of the film – is not Neo (which is a nickname he chose) but Thomas Anderson. All in the trailer call him “Thomas”, and therefore reveal that the next one Matrix it will again be set (at least initially) in an oppressive prison of fiction within fiction.

In the 1999 original, the antagonist Smith, the absolute emblem of normative repression, insists on calling Neo “Mr. Anderson” in order not to allow him to transcend the limits of supposed nature, of supposed humanity. This transition, however, happens the same, in a memorable scene of beatings in the subway station to the liberating cry “my name is Neo”, which echoes decades of onomastic claims even beyond gender identity – I think of Muhammad Ali in the ring opposite. to Ernie Terrell, to Hasan Minhaj correcting Ellen DeGeneres live. Putting that scream in the mouth of Keanu Reeves, a straight white man-every-day star, Lana and Lilly Wachowski showed all teens addicted to kung fu and science fiction that the wrestling experiences of trans, non-binary and fluid people are not alien. issues of a complicated minority, perhaps to be helped, but revealing paradigms, as well as intersectional ones, on which to re-establish the world: in which everyone can identify.

Green pass and Deadname

The other essential trailer for this fall is the new one Spider-Man, all centered around the fact that, in the last film, the world discovered that Spider-Man is called Peter Parker. This unprecedented trauma, for the teenage heir to the boomer who started the Avengers saga by marking in a press conference “I am Iron Man “, amounts to a forced outing: Spider-Man isn’t ready to tell everyone who he is, but he doesn’t want the people he’s already told to forget either.

The consequent origin of the Marvel multiverse (an interdimensional magical mess hatched by Doctor Strange to hold together the two impulses of a Peter in transition) made me think of the identity cards I was talking about: the fact that they bear the names that someone gave us. assigned before knowing us, and that for some reason that name denies the identity instead of revealing it.

There is only one aspect of the Green pass on which I think I can pronounce myself without doubts. It is unacceptable that its current use forces trans men and women to frequently exhibit documents bearing theirs deadname, and therefore to justify the mismatch between those documents and their appearance, and therefore to explain to restaurateurs and conductors and various conductors something about themselves that perhaps they have not yet shared even with their family.

Rather than d’Arco, Neo and Spider-Man, to help me understand that we need to rethink the Green Pass were guys who seem equally superheroic to me: the Italian trans activists who, especially in the months of the pandemic, emerged on social networks, and especially on Instagram.

As I write these lines I am following the stories of Francesco Cicconetti (@mehths), who is in the clinic for thoracic reconstruction surgery. The eloquence, the irony, the clarity of his self-narration move me, but above all I am admired by the availability and lucidity with which he interacts with the followers, which is perhaps the real distinction between influencer and activist. The other one who enchants me with the neatness of the answers to dozens of questions, with the stories of a masculinity to which I aspire despite having never had to fight for them to call me Alessandro, is Ethan Caspani (@caspisan), of which I obviously recommend the video The importance of the name. At Christmas I would like to go and see Matrix 4 with them.

