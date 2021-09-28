How Nine Perfect Strangers Prime Video ends

How does Nine Perfect Stranger end?

How it ends Nine Perfect Strangers on Amazon Prime Video? Let’s talk about the miniseries in eight episodes based on the novel of the same name by the Australian author Lianas Moriarty starring the splendid Nicole Kidman.

In the wake of the success in The Undoing, we find the Australian actress in a new drama as the cryptic and charming Masha Dmitrichenko, founder of a wellness resort known as Tranquillum House.

The TV series that aired in the United States on Hulu is produced by the same lucky team as Big Little Lies. David E. Kelley he therefore signs a new project with psychological and unexpected implications. Read on to find out what happens in the final episode of Nine Perfect Strangers.

Nine Perfect Stranger final storyline

[ATTENZIONE SPOILER: non continuare a leggere l’articolo se non vuoi sapere come finisce Nine Perfect stranger]

Is titled “Ever After” the eighth and final episode of the dramatic miniseries conceived by David E. Kelley And John Henry Butterworth. During the grand finale there are numerous events that displace us with unpredictable revelations and twists.

After discovering that the person he threatened Masha (Nicole Kidman) was Carmel (Regina Hall), the same one who previously tried to kill her by disguising herself as a man, Masha decides to forgive her without calling the police. Soon after, however, he has her locked up in his room and returns to his work. Meanwhile, the hallucinogen is starting to take effect, and Masha prepares to accompany her Marconi family at the spiritual meeting with Zach.

Meditation then begins while Zoe’s brother appears before his family. The boy wants to forgive everyone despite their fatal mistakes. Meantime Tony (Bobby Cannavale) e Frances (Melissa McCarthy), intent on getting away from Tranquillum House, they are soon joined by someone’s desperate screams. Their cars have also disappeared, and in their place they are Well (Melvin Gregg) e Jessica (Samara Weaving). Shortly thereafter it also arrives Lars (Luke Evans) just walked away from meeting with Marconi’s deceased son. Together they try to go to the rescue of the person in need.

It is precisely about Carmel who screams and squirms from being trapped in her room. However, calling Masha to help is not really a good idea, but the boys find out too late. Shortly after, in fact, when the woman shows up at the five, first she reassures them of the fact that Carmel is almost healed, then she opens the door of the room and locks them inside too.

Thus the death sentence of the six prisoners was decided, now engulfed in flames started by Glory (Zoe Terakes). Strangers seem doomed, and for this reason they begin to open up revealing fears and anxieties to each other. Meanwhile, we are approaching the expected paranormal encounter between Masha and her little daughter who died years earlier in a terrible accident. Zoe herself allows Masha to hug her daughter again, but at that moment Delilah (Tiffany Boone) bursts into Tranquillum House with the police.

And here is the great twist the final! Exactly when Yao (Manny Jacinto) frees the six strangers from the flames, we discover that it has always been a “trick”. As if that weren’t enough, the resort guests themselves realize that they were really helped by the woman who, albeit with unorthodox methods, ultimately saved them all from their distressing personal problems.

None of them, therefore, wants to report the woman to the police but, on the contrary, they are ready to take their life in hand stronger and more determined than ever. Frances And Tony they decide to resume their dinner, while she is joined by a bright new idea for her book; in their happy ending the two get engaged.

Good news for too Carmel And Lars! The first decides to share her ability to forgive oneself with people, while the second contains her experience in a book entitled “Psychedelics for salvation“.

A “hallucinatory ending” also comes for Well And Jessica, who are now preparing to become the new owners of the resort. In all of this Masha can finally whiz away on Yellow Lamborghini of Ben accompanied by the spirit of her daughter. However, we note that there is a book on the dashboard of the car, “Nine Perfect Strangers” signed by Frances. That the rest of the scenes we see are actually the stories in the book? After all, even the same TV series was born like this …