How Norway has managed to persuade almost everyone to

Looking at Norway, it doesn’t seem like getting people to buy an electric car is a complicated undertaking. In 2021, 64.5% of cars sold were electric, according to Norway Electric Vehicle Association data, peaking at 77.5% in September.

22% were plug-in hybrids, which means that only 14% of new cars sold were internal combustion. In Italy, electric and plug-in hybrids accounted for 9.3% of the market last year.

Yet Norway has not put in place any secret recipe, as Christina Bu, secretary general of the association, wrote in the Time.

From 1 to 65% in ten years



In 2015, Buu recalled, electric cars sold in Norway accounted for 20% of the new car market. In six years, therefore, their share has more than tripled, which means that in Norway at least two out of three people who buy a new car choose to buy it electric. In ten years Norway electric cars in Norway have gone from 1% of new registrations to 65% in 2021.

“It surprised many how quickly things changedBuu admitted to the New York Times, according to which in 2022 the share of all-electric cars will rise to 80%.

The first step is obvious: economic incentives



The truth is that Norway has done nothing more than incentivize people who were already interested in electric cars in the first place. This has meant giving them the ultimate necessary incentive, such as removing taxes on the purchase of an electric car, excluding electric car owners from paying highway tolls, or allowing them to park for free or at discounted rates on the streets.

The economic incentive, therefore, is the most effective: in Norway there are incentives for the purchase of an electric car, the cost of which is therefore partially absorbed by the state; hybrid ones, on the other hand, are not taxed so buying a hybrid car is still cheaper than buying an internal combustion car.

A further physiological element that has contributed to the increase in the share of electric and plug-in hybrid cars has been the improvement and extension of the range of electric and hybrid vehicles that can be purchased. This, moreover, has also pushed the second-hand car market which is obviously dependent on that of new cars: over time, the second-hand market will have more and more choice of electric cars as the current owners change cars and therefore put the one they already own up for sale.

“I would say that if Norway did it, any country can do it“Buu wrote, referring to how the geographic conformation of Norway, where there are long roads, mountains and a very cold climate (which therefore does not help the autonomy of the batteries), are not friendly towards fully electric driving. transition is successful.

Buu points out, however, that although Norway is a success story, other countries are moving faster. “While Norway took two and a half years to go from 2 to 10% of electric cars on the market, the UK took a year and a half and Germany only one.” he highlighted.

On balance, however, even tax incentives have a limit: eliminating or in any case greatly reducing the payment of parking lots and motorway tolls to owners of electric cars also means greatly reducing the income of the municipalities.

This can be manageable when electric cars are in the minority; it becomes complex, however, when they are popular, said Anders Hartmann of Asplan Viak, a Norwegian consulting firm for planning and engineering. At the same time, economic incentives are very popular – taking them off is difficult.