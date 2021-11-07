How not to drive a Mustang: a perfect example – Auto World

Although everyone feels like lions at the first victory at the traffic lights, the first overtaking on the motorway and the first drift on the icy roads in winter, few drivers really know how to drive. The continuous and tireless demonstration of this thesis is evident in relation to the ridiculous accidents created out of thin air by careless owners, or hirers, of cars with higher powers than they are used to. Of course, even the best pilots in the world make mistakes: but they do it under pressure, at extreme speeds, while trying to maneuver at the limit.

Instead the maneuver of a man behind the wheel of one Ford Mustang, presumably in the United States, was included in the Reddit group ‘IdiotsInCars‘, whose name is easily translated. Engaged in screeching the tires, the unwary driver has erroneously approached the subsequent phases; the car, now unstable, ended up on the lawn and inexorably slid against a pole. No possibility of braking, or of recovering the fleeting moment: the damage was immediately evident.

On Reddit, commentators went wild. “It is by no means trying to eliminate the stereotype of Mustang drivers“, Writes a user, suggesting that usually the customers do not have strong driving skills. “Regardless of whether the filmmaker found the right moment, it is known that 90% of the time when you point a camera at a Mustang you are faced with an accident.“. Others imagine the economic damage caused by the maneuver; in fact there is not only the curling up of the car itself, but also the attempted uprooting of the telephone pole. In short, a fool to no end.