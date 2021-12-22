How not to (legally) pay the Rai license fee in 2022

Rome – In order not to pay the hateful and iniquitous Rai license fee, it is not enough not to watch Rai. The tax is imposed, in fact, on the possession of television: it means that if you also have a small screen capable of receiving the so-called radio auditions, i.e. the waves in the ether that allow you to see traditional television, then you have to pay regardless of whether you watch or minus the programs. Now that the screens are flat and the cathode ray tube no longer exists, how do you distinguish a television from a computer screen?

From the presence of the plug behind the TV, where the antenna cable is attached. If there is a plug behind your device, you have to pay the Rai Fee: only one per household, regardless of the number of houses or TVs. If, on the other hand, your devices do not have that plug and maybe only an HDMI socket, then you are exempt from the tax. In order not to pay for it, just have a screen that connects to the internet via wi-fi and acts as a smart TV without the connection to receive from the antenna.





Rai itself, competing with itself, has prepared the RaiPlay service visible from a tablet or smartphone, where it is possible to see it without a fee. So, all you need to do is equip yourself with such a device, connect it to the power socket and to the wi-fi network. Perhaps taking advantage of the need to change equipment to receive the new digital channels. Many have the Android operating system, in its original version, to run all streaming apps.

After all, the overwhelming power of online platforms such as Netflix, Prime Video Dazn makes us understand how the future of television content is now on the web. After you have ensured the vision of all your favorite channels, all you have to do is send a self-certification to the Revenue Agency in which you will communicate, without lying, that you do not have televisions at home: on the website www.nixev.com there is is an information page, where you just need to enter your data to download the already completed exemption form for free.