How not to pay the Rai license fee: in 2022 everything changes

Since 2016, the Rai Canon has been included in the beauty of the light of Italian families, from this year everything changes.

There are some Announcements very important regarding the payment of the Rai license fee. In fact, it seems that the government is eliminating the credit of the tax from the electricity bills. The fee is 90 euros per year which are included in the bill in two different ways: for those with a monthly deadline, 9 euros are added; for those who have it bimonthly, 18 euros are added. The payment of the fee was introduced by the then Prime Minister Renzi in 2016 to counter evasion of the tax. From this year, however, everything will change and families will be able to avoid spending almost 100 euros to watch TV.

From 2022, stop of the Rai license fee on the bill: here’s how

The Government is considering the hypothesis of eliminate the amount of the fee from the bill. In fact, since 2023 it will be converted into a tax to be managed independently and will no longer be connected to electricity bills. As was the case before 2016, citizens will receive the envelope with the bulletin to be paid by post or they can choose to debit the amount from their current account. Although the expected breakthrough will only see the light next year, there are some ways to andtry to pay the fee as much as you can get an exemption in several cases. In particular, the tax does not have to be paid if:

you are over 75 years old and your annual income does not exceed 8,000 euros;

you do not have a TV or in any case a device that can receive the radio-television signal;

if you work in the diplomatic or consular field ;;

if you work for international organizations;

you work in Italy as a soldier without Italian citizenship.

Of course, the exemption it does not happen automaticallybut it is the citizen who has to apply by filling in one “substitutive declaration” which can be sent online on the Revenue Agency website; by sending a mail certified (PEC) with digital signature at cp22.sat@postacertificata.rai.it or via registered mail with return receipt to “Agenzia delle Entrate Office of Turin 1 – SAT – Tv Subscription Desk – Casela Postale 22 – 10121 Turin”.

The communication must be sent by January 31, 2022 to be exempt from payment throughout the year or by June 30, 2022 to be exempted for the July-December semester.