How often and for how long should you exercise to be healthy?

The physical activity It is essential for the body to stay healthy and fit and thus reduce the risks of developing chronic and deadly diseases long-term such as diabetes, obesity, high blood pressure and heart diseases.

According to statistics from Cleveland Clinic, About 80 percent of adults and children in United States They don’t get enough exercise for optimal health.

According to the specialists of this institution, the most effective exercise to take care of health prioritizes aerobic or cardiovascular activity.

The guidelines the Physical Activity Guidelines Advisory Committee the US Department of Health and Human Services They recommend different guidelines for both adults, children and adolescents.

“The researchers looked at various age groups: children, toddlers, school-age children, adolescents, adults, older adults, and what they saw was that in all age groups, exercise was beneficial for everyone,” says the cardiologist preventative Haitham Ahmed to Cleveland Clinic.

How much exercise should be done and how often?

preschool children (ages 3-5): They should be active throughout the day.

children and adolescents (ages 6-17): Should get at least 60 minutes of moderate to vigorous exercise every day.

Adults: They should get 150 to 300 minutes of moderate exercise or 75 to 150 minutes of vigorous exercise each week.

Specialists recommend that adults complete their physical activity routine with two exercise sessions fitness of resistance per week; Additionally, they should incorporate exercises to improve balance into their fitness regimen.

The American Heart Association It also agrees that adults should exercise during 150 minutes at least a week so that they can improve blood circulation, reduce blood pressure and cholesterol, in addition to the risk of type II diabetes and heart disease.

Why is exercise important for the heart?

he andfrequent and moderate exercise helps strengthen the heart and leads to better cardiorespiratory fitness, especially for youth and adults, regardless of gender.

“Scientific data has consistently shown that cardio-style or aerobic exercise improves not only circulation within your heart, but also circulation throughout your cardiovascular system,” notes Cleveland Dr. Van Iterson.

“That generally means the ability to effectively and efficiently circulate blood and typically leads to reductions in cardiovascular risk.”

Best exercises to try

“Exercising on a routine basis is an important thing when people are trying to get to 150 minutes,” Iterson says.

Some of the best training include:

– brisk walks

– jog or run

– Swimming

– Cycling

– Climbing stairs

– rowing

– Cross country ski

“All these types of activities involve a more controlled and sustainable type of exercise. And that’s what will typically produce the greatest cardiovascular benefits.”

