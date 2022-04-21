How often do you need to wash your dog’s bowl to avoid risks to your health? A study answers

A research team from the University of North Carolina found that dog owners tend not to wash their bowl very often. But this behavior can also have repercussions on the health of the human members of the family. Let’s see which ones.

You have a dog? How often wash your bowl? You may never have thought about it, but hygiene in this case is not just about your pet. Your health and that of your entire family can also be put at risk if you are too distracted in managing your four-legged friend’s meals. Escherichia coli and salmonella are among the main bacteria you could contract from leftovers of food for dogs or from the simple contact between these and the foods that are instead intended for the human tenants of the house. Also because often the products you buy at the supermarket require a preparation that you will tend to do on it surfaces also used to cook your dishes. Researchers at North Carolina State University have therefore wondered how much your habits in this area can affect your health. The study was recently published in Plos One.

The authors took into account 417 dog ownersfinding that only 4.7% were aware of the FDA’s hygiene and pet guidelines and only 34% washed their hands after feeding the dog. 43%, on the other hand, kept its food just 1.5 meters away from their own, while 33% always prepared the animal’s meal on surfaces intended for human use.

At this point they selected 50 people, who owned 68 dogs in total, and involved them in a 8 day experiment. The researchers dabbed the bowls to verify the type of bacterial population that was on it and then they divided the volunteers into 3 groups:

The first group (A) had to follow the advice of the FDA, including washing hands before and after touching the dog’s preparations, not using the bowl to collect food and so on

The second group (B) where to follow the advice of the FDA for both pets and humans, which specify for example to wash hands for at least 20 seconds with soap and hot water and to wash dishes with detergent and water over 70 degrees for at least 30 seconds

The third group (C) did not receive instructions, but only the indication of the date on which the bowls would be dabbed again, at the end of the experiment.

What emerged once the week ended was that in group A and B the risk of food contamination was much reduced compared to what could be seen in group C. More specifically, the probability that the microorganisms mentioned at the beginning would remain alive dropped by 90%, when you chose to wash the bowl in the dishwasher or with hot water, rather than by hand with warm or cold water. And again, other useful tips are to throw away any leftover food immediately, scraping it from the plate or bowl, and to keep the dry food supplies in their original bag.

The bacterial population on the third group bowls also increased between the first and second swabs. In fact, none of the owners washed the dishes throughout the experiment even if they were not asked not to. Not only that, but all 68 participants were made aware of what was indicated by the FDA guidelines. This means that it is not only important to explain the correct behaviors, but also to make people aware of the risks who are running.

Source | “Survey evaluation of dog owners ‘feeding practices and dog bowls’ hygiene assessment in domestic settings” published in PLOS ONE, on 6 April 2022