How often do you pay the Rai license fee? The situation in 2022

After explaining how the Rai license fee is paid in 2022, let’s take stock of how many times you pay. As is known, in fact, the tax for the possession of audiovisual devices that guarantee access to TV is renewed every year and with the beginning of 2022 many Italians will see it reappear in their bills.

Also in 2022, the amount has not changed and is equal to 90 Euros per year. The rumors that Rai were ready to increase the amount of the Rai license fee in 2022 were therefore averted and denied.

This amount is spread on the electricity bill, in ten monthly installments from January to October of each year. Basically, therefore, if the billing of your electricity fee is bi-monthly, on all bills that arrive up to October you will see a +18 Euro appear. In the case of monthly billing, however, the charge on each bill is 9 Euros.

It is also possible to choose the charge on the pension, but in this regard it is necessary to apply to the pension institution by November 15th of the year preceding the one to which the subscription refers. If you have not made it in time, therefore, you have no way to change it as the deadline has expired. This facility applies to all citizens with a TV subscription with retirement income received in the year preceding that of the request, not exceeding 18 thousand euros.