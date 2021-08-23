How often should you wash, explained by a dermatologist

For the past few days, every time I go to the shower, I can’t help but think of Hollywood. Not the star system or the film industry per se, but that small group of famous people who recently said without too much hesitation to wash as little as possible.

In an interview with Vanity Fair, Jake Gyllenhaal praised our skin’s supposed ability to self-regulate without the need for showers and baths — curiously, or perhaps cunningly, while promoting the latest Prada fragrance.

Meanwhile, in a podcast, Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis announced that they do not believe in showers, and Kutcher specified to wash only their interstices (urged by the interviewer, Jason Momoa would have instead replied: “I wash. I’m Aquaman” ).

But how did we get to this point? After some of the world’s most privileged people claimed to go against common personal hygiene practices, I spoke to Adam Friedmann, a dermatologist at Stratum Dermatology Clinics.

VICE: From a scientific point of view, how problematic is it not to wash?

Adam Friedmann: The biggest concern is odor, considering that most people start to develop body odors within 24 hours if they don’t wash. However, antiperspirants, deodorants and various perfumes can be used to conceal them further.

As for the health of the skin, in the meantime we can say that it is practically “designed” to self-regulate and clean itself. But most specialists agree that washing every 24 hours is considered “normal”. And if you are enjoying the weekend and you wait an extra day to wash, nothing happens.

If you don’t wash, don’t you run the risk of getting rashes, rashes, rashes or something like that?

If you literally never wash, you begin to build up an excess of keratin, the skin becomes scaly and rougher and begins to collect dirt. And, should the situation persist, you run the risk of finding yourself with lice, fleas or the like. Acne, on the other hand, is not linked to hygiene, but to genetic and hormonal tendencies. If you never wash and sweat, you could end up with rashes or eczema. However, it takes some time before we get to such excesses.

How many days or weeks are we talking about?

I would say at least a week.

What do you think triggered this trail of anti-personal hygiene and washing-up opinions in Hollywood?

As far as I know, some people just say they don’t wash for a couple of days if they don’t feel the need.

Jake Gyllenhaal claims that we “clean” ourselves, of course, and finds soap washing less and less necessary.

Maybe he loves his body odors? I do not know. Actors tend to be bizarre. Maybe it’s the old hippie cliché always walking around barefoot.

Is it possible to stop perceiving one’s body odors?

A person surrounded by a certain smell for a long period of time may find themselves desensitized, so yes, it is possible. However, let’s face it, although it is possible to perceive a smell less, this does not mean that they do not realize it.

Other actors — ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis, but also Kristen Bell and her husband — say they do “smell tests” on their children, only washing them when they stink or appear physically dirty. Is the situation different for children?

Children are much cleaner than adults. They get more dirty, but until puberty they tend not to smell. Babies are also particularly clean. It’s fine to wash children less frequently, but of course they often come home tanned and dirty for their games, which is why they are washed more in the end even though they smell much less.

At the other extreme we find The Rock, which it claims to do three showers a day: a cold shower in the morning to wake up, a hot shower after training and then a hot shower in the evening.

In dermatology, we fear very much people who overuse soaps, irritants, washes and very hot showers – it’s a type of combination that can irritate the skin. But every person is different! Some do not suffer from this type of routine, but with three showers a day most would probably end up with drier skin because, absurdly, in retrospect the water leaves the skin drier.