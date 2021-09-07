How old is Ben Affleck? All about the Batman returning in the Flash

We will see it again at the cinema by the end of 2021 in the expected The Last Duel by Ridley Scott and then in 2022 in Deep Water by Adrian Lyne and in the anticipated The Flash by Andy Muschietti, where he will reprise the role of Batman, but in this line we want to tell you a little about the Ben Affleck’s private life, family and career.

Despite his spasmodic attachment to the city of Boston, Affleck was born in Berkeley, California, in 1972, which means the American sex symbol, producer, screenwriter and director he is now 49 years old, on the threshold of middle age (flow very well, it must be said). He has only one brother, the other actor Casey Affleck, and they are both of very healthy Irish descent with a bit of Scotland and England in their blood.

The attachment to Boston is easy to say: Ben Affleck moved with his family in Massachussets, in Cambridge, when the star was 8 years old, age when she met Matt Damon, the one who remained one of his greatest friends and became with him another very important interpreter of the Hollywood firmament. Damon lived just two blocks away from Affleck.

Loading... Advertisements

At the age of 49, however, the actor won two Academy Awards: the first in 1998 for the Best Original Screenplay by Will Huntig – Rebel Genius, the second in 2013 as Best Film for Argo, which he also wrote, directed and starred in.