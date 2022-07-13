How old is Joe Biden?

This Joe Biden too old to be president? It’s a question that has given Republicans and the right-wing press pause, while Democrats and most of the US media have been reluctant to address it.

But as the oldest person ever elected to America’s highest office prepares for a grueling tour of the Middle East, debate is growing over his apparent desire to seek re-election in 2024.

The issue puts Democrats in a difficult position, as there is no clear alternative to Biden, who turns 80 on November 20.

“He’s fit to be president right now. But he’s too old for the next election,” The Atlantic magazine concludes in a recent article, harshly criticizing right-wing claims that Biden suffers from dementia.

Within his own ranks, disenchantment with Biden runs deep: A New York Times poll released Monday shows that 64% of Democratic voters would prefer another candidate in 2024.

His age was cited as the main reason for those who want a change.

The president would be 82 years old at the start of a second term and 86 at the end. His “age has become an uncomfortable subject for him and his party,” The New York Times wrote on Saturday, describing a White House that has become protective, even anxious.

Like its predecessors, it carries exhausting responsibilities such as the war in Ukraine and internal issues such as runaway inflation and rampant armed violence.

wear

Many Americans envy his health and consider him a “vigorous” man, who suffers from mild acid reflux and arthritis, according to a checkup last November.

But his appearance betrays the heavy wear and tear that the position implies: his white hair is getting thinner and his gait more cautious.

Sometimes he loses the thread when speaking or makes a mistake when reading a speech. The stutter that he outgrew as a child resurfaces periodically.

The White House has repeatedly had to retract ill-timed comments by the president on sensitive diplomatic issues.

It offers fewer press conferences and interviews than its predecessors, preferring newspaper op-eds, content that can be carefully controlled.

On weekends, he usually disappears to one of his two houses in Delaware for two or three days. White House correspondents see him only once, from a distance, when he goes to church.

And when G7 leaders posed for cameras at a summit in June, it was impossible to ignore the age gap between Biden and 50-year-old Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau or 44-year-old French President Emmanuel Macron.

Connect with youth

The president is far from the exception in American politics, where many key players are in their 70s, including his predecessor Donald Trump, 76.

Beyond his health, there is also the question of how a president born during World War II can keep in touch with younger Americans.

According to a Morning Consult poll conducted between April and May, only 43% of Democrats between the ages of 18 and 34 believe that Biden is keeping his promises.

Who could replace him? Commentators are skeptical about the chances of Vice President Kamala Harris, 57, who would be a natural candidate if Biden drops out.

A younger member of the party’s guard, like California Gov. Gavin Newsom, 54, or Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, 40, would be another option.

But a favorite has yet to emerge in the Democratic ranks.