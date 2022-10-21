KHLOÉ Kardashian has become a household name thanks to the success of Keeping Up With The Kardashians on E!.

The Good American co-founder is now a mother of two and owns a $17 million home in Hidden Hills.

Kholé as a child with his late father, Robert Kardashian Sr[/caption]

How old is Khloe Kardashian?

Khloe is 38 years old.

His birthday is June 27, 1984.

She was born Khloé Alexandra Kardashian in Los Angeles, California to her mother, Kris Jenner, and father, Robert Kardashian Sr.

Besides Kendall and Kylie Jenner, she is the youngest of the Kardashian sisters.

Khloé grew up with her older sisters, Kourtney and Kim Kardashian, and her younger brother, Rob Kardashian.

What is Khloé Kardashian’s astrological sign?

Khloé is Cancer in the Western zodiac.

Cancers are known to be sensitive and nurturing people who love to be around their family.

It makes sense for Khloé, who frequently hangs out with the rest of the Kardashian clan.

She is also often seen consoling her sisters on their reality shows Keeping Up With The Kardashians and The Kardashians.

These water signs are also very loyal and sentimental.

Khloé has opened up about the importance of loyalty after dealing with the infidelity of her ex-husband, Lamar Odom, and the father of her children, Tristan Thompson.

Khloe Kardashian poses for a selfie while lounging at home[/caption]

Who is Khloé Kardashian’s company?

Khloé Kardashian has become an accomplished businesswoman thanks to the success of her denim company, Good American.

She co-founded the fashion brand with British businesswoman Emma Grede in October 2016.

According to its website, Good American is “the first fully inclusive fashion brand that celebrates all dimensions of female power.”

The site also states: “What started as the biggest denim launch in history, has blossomed into an iconic and inclusive fashion line of denim, ready-to-wear, swimwear, footwear and sportswear.”