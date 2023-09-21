How old is Wednesday Addams? Wednesday is the new Addams Family spinoff on Netflix, but how old is Jenna Ortega’s lead character?

Wednesday, the new series centered on the titular daughter of the Addams Family, has been number one on Netflix since arriving on the platform.

According to data shared by Netflix, more than 50 million households logged in 341.23 million hours during its first week, surpassing Stranger Things season 4.

Amid curiosity about Wednesday’s second season, fans may be wondering: how old is Wednesday Addams in the Netflix series?

How old is Wednesday Addams?

In the Netflix series, Wednesday Addams is 16 years old and is played by Jenna Ortega, who is 20 years old in real life.

It is currently unknown how old Wednesday will be in the second season and how much time jumps will occur between the two.

Ortega is a rising star in the horror world, having starred in Ti West’s X and Scream 5 and 6.

In the original ’60s TV series, Wednesday was only six years old. In the films, The Addams Family and The Addams Family 2: The Tradition Continues, released in 1991 and 1993 respectively, she is believed to be more or less 13 years old, and is played by Christina Ricci, who also appears in the series Is. ,

The official synopsis for the series reads: “The series is a supernatural mystery that chronicles Wednesday Addams’s years at Nevermore Academy.

“Wednesday attempts to master his emerging psychic abilities, foil a horrific massacre terrorizing the local town, and solve the supernatural mystery that engulfed his parents 25 years ago. “All this while navigating my new and very complicated relationship on Nevermore.”