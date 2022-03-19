How old was Amanda Seyfried in ‘Mean Girls’?

Starring in one of the most popular movies of 2004, Amanda Seyfried took a turn with Bad Girls. Her role catapulted her to stardom, but unlike Rachel McAdams, she wasn’t significantly older than her character. She learns about Seyfried’s age-appropriate styling choices at the Bad Girls premiere and how far it has come since then.

Amanda Seyfried was a teenager when she played Karen on ‘Mean Girls’

On Bad Girls, Amanda Seyfried played Karen Smith, the dumbest member of the Plastics. She was perhaps the most welcoming to Lindsay Lohan’s Cady and elicited some of the biggest laughs in the movie with her unintentional banter.

Although it’s hard to imagine Seyfried in another film role, he did read for Regina George. Director Mark Waters called her audition “brilliant.” “She played it in a much more ethereal way, but still a little bit scary,” he told Vulture in 2014.

The only problem with doing a performance like that so early in one’s career (Seyfried was only 18 at the time) is that many people may think it’s the only role he could play. She spent years fighting the stigma that she couldn’t handle sophisticated or elevated roles.

But Seyfried’s fight doesn’t seem to have changed his feelings about being in Bad Girls absolutely. She told IndieWire in 2013 that she still considered Karen her “best work” of hers up to that point.

Seyfried shudders as she looks back at her ‘Mean Girls’ red carpet appearance

Amanda Seyfried at the premiere of ‘Mean Girls’ in New York in 2004. | Gregory Pace/FilmMagic

The first big red carpet is always a significant moment for actors of any age. But for Seyfried, that night remains memorable for less than pleasant reasons.

Before Mean Girls, Seyfried’s only other acting roles were in soap operas. As the world turns and All my kids, and her inexperience for such occasions became apparent due to her attire. During a 2022 interview, she explained how his appearances in the Bad Girls Premieres in New York and Hollywood were DIY affairs.

“I used the only money I had to buy a dress,” Seyfried said in Jimmy Kimmel live. “There were two premieres, so I had to buy two dresses because you wear different dresses.” The second, a black dress, invoked the greatest embarrassment in hindsight. “I didn’t know any of the rules, so I was wearing a white bra and black underwear and no slip,” he explained of his transparent situation.

Having a proper wardrobe and celebrity look is often the domain of movie studios. So why did Seyfried have to handle this herself? Blame misplaced humility. “I slipped through the cracks because I never asked for anything, because I thought she was on the way,” she claimed.

Seyfried’s style has evolved, as has his career.

Seyfried has built a stable career and reputation for himself. She found particular success with musicals, both with My goodness! films and the 2012 adaptation of The Miserables leading to huge box office numbers. Seyfried also received praise for her work on the cult classic. Jennifer’s bodyfirst reformed, and man. She also appeared on TV shows like veronica mars and Big Love.

In 2022, he returned to television with Hulu’s abandonment. She plays con artist Elizabeth Holmes as she transitions from an overly ambitious college misfit to a bogus billionaire healthcare industry savior. The story of Holmes and Theranos has been told before. But this performance differs from hers by going back to her childhood to explore how her misplaced ideals and difficult life experiences led her to an infamous lie.

As a mother and wife in her mid-thirties, Seyfried now has a different perspective on her career. “I feel more empowered [to say no]”, he told Net-a-Porter in 2017.

