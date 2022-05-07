How old was Blake Lively on Gossip Girl?

gossip-girl was one of the most successful series of 2007 that starred Blake Lively and where he managed to mark territory in the world of acting. The actress gave life to ‘Serena van der Woodsen’, the most popular girl in the Upper West Side school.

According to the creators of the fiction, Lively was one of the youngest actresses and the first to join the production. That is why, from spoilerswe will tell you what was the exact age of the protagonist at that time.

How old was Blacke Lively on Gossip Girl?

At that moment, Blake Lively He was only 20 years old, he was taking his first steps in the artistic world and in this way he opened the door for the success that he has now. Serena van der Woodsen She was the daughter of William and Lily van der Woodsen and her appearance occurs when she returns to New York City from boarding school in Cornwall, Connecticut, United States.

There he tried to rebuild his friendships and get used to a new life. Serena’s stories often revolved around her poor relationship choices, along with her ongoing struggle to find her identity and her place in the world outside of the Upper East Side.

Blake Lively will debut as a film director with a new project

After having directed ‘I Bet You Think About Me’, Taylor Swift’s video clip – a song they wrote together – will now be released as a film director. This is the adaptation of Seconds, a graphic novel created by Bryan Lee O’Malley, a best seller in the world of comics.

However, she will not be alone since she will carry it out with Edgar Wright (Baby Driver, Last Night in Soho…), who will be responsible for shaping it. According to the synopsis of the book, the story notes:

“Things are going pretty well for Katie. She is a young chef in a successful restaurant and plans to open an even better one. But one day all her plans go awry, her love activity goes to the brink and a waitress has an accident. very unlucky. Suddenly, her life has gone from pretty good to not so good. Katie needs a second chance… and maybe she doesn’t realize the risks that come with getting one.

One night she is awakened by a mysterious white-haired girl named Lis, who gives Katie a notebook, and instructions to follow to cast a “redo” spell on the construction of her long-awaited new restaurant and her relationship with her ex-boyfriend. .

Although, it is not known who will be the actors that will be part of the cast and release date.