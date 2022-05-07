How old was Blake Lively on Gossip Girl?

After the success of The OCJohs Schwartz joined Stephanie Savage to carry out gossip-girl. A teen series that starred rising stars, including Blake Lively.

This production premiered in 2007 and introduced us to a group of friends who were part of Manhattan’s elite. Leading a life with many scandals, her secrets began to come to light.

In addition to being full of controversy and scenes that remained for history, the fiction also stood out for its incredible costumes and for its great taste in fashion. However, his most precious jewel was always his cast.

Gossip Girl: This was how old Blake Lively was in the series

In gossip-girl, Blake Lively She became one of the main fashion references and one of many people’s favorite actresses. Despite the fact that the fiction came out in 2007, the interpreter continues to conquer new generations.

In this successful and acclaimed production, the interpreter put herself in the shoes of one of the main characters: Serena Van der Woodsenwho returns from boarding school in Cornwall and prepares to live her life again, which will be wrapped in romance and fashionable dresses.

With leighton meester, who played Blair Waldorf, became the most applauded best friends on the small screen. Of course, their relationship went through difficult times, but they were always together.

Curiously, they were the first to join the cast of said production. According to the creators of the fiction, both were the perfect options for the character and were ready to face one of the most important challenges of her career.

At the time, Blake Lively She was just taking her first steps in acting and had not yet come across a success that would place her at the top of fame. She was still a young actress, since he was barely 20 years old.

In this way, he faced new challenges and began to take the first steps in his career as an interpreter with Gossip Girl. The worldwide popularity that the series reached was so great that the actress managed to join different projects and grow artistically.

Over the years, he’s starred in movies that were well received by audiences and others that were a bit more controversial. She had the opportunity to find the love of her life, Ryan Reynoldswith whom he formed a beautiful family

What is your favorite moment of Blake Lively in the series?