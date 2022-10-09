How old was Camila Cabello in Maroon 5’s “Girls Like You” video

“Girls Like You” of brown 5 He has given all the prominence to many women in his last video clip. Precisely, there were 26 that appeared and not by chance. Each one had a special relevance. However, in order of appearance they were seen first Camila Hair. we remember how many years I had.

Singer Camila Hair is a Cuban immigrant who obtained United States citizenship in 2008. For the edition of X Factor in 2012 she placed third and then had the privilege of being at the top of the charts for several weeks with her hit “Havana” in 2017.

Tribute to women: “Girls like you” by Maroon 5

On this occasion, several celebrities were chosen by the American band brown 5 to be in your video clip “Girls Like You“. Between them, Camila Hair and Jennifer Lopez, although they were not the only ones. Presenters, athletes, singers and actresses joined to be the protagonists:

Ellen DeGeneres, Mary J. Blige, Rita Ora, Gal Gadot, Tiffany Haddish, Aly Raisman, Sarah Silverman, Millie Bobby Brown, Amani Al-Khatahtbeh, Alex Morgan, and Chloe Kim, among others.

Undoubtedly, this time the group has made this very feminine video, full of popular women who appear all the time around vocalist Adam Levine. Essentially, they appear one at a time dancing and lip-syncing.

While, for his part, the singer of Maroon 5 appears at the end and hugging his wife with his daughter Dusty Rose. A few hours after its release, it became a total success on YouTube, with more than 700 thousand reproductions.

“Girls Like You” was the third single from the sixth studio album by brown 5 red pill blues. As of December 2018, the song had more than 1.5 billion views and was the most viewed video of that year.

The moment when Camila Cabello appears in the video clip of Girls like you by Maroon 5.

All production of video clip of “girls like you“ of brown 5 It was made in 2017 and it is worth noting that the invited luxury artist was Cardi B, while Camila Hair at that moment I was 20 years old.

This video clip was directed by David Dobkin and was only released on May 31, 2018 through the Vevo platform.

