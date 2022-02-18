How old was Catalina in Without breasts there is no paradise?

More than 10 years have passed since the actress carmen villalobos gave life to Katherine in the successful telenovela “Without breasts, there is no paradise”. Time passes but it is seen that the years do not pass for the Colombian actress because she is still beautiful. find out what age had at that time.

The actress carmen villalobos I had 24 years when he starred in the first season of Without breasts, there is no paradise in the year 2008In the role of Catherine Santanaa beautiful young woman who was dazzled by the luxuries that the world of drug trafficking promised.

