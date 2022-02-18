More than 10 years have passed since the actress carmen villalobos gave life to Katherine in the successful telenovela “Without breasts, there is no paradise”. Time passes but it is seen that the years do not pass for the Colombian actress because she is still beautiful. find out what age had at that time.

How old was Catalina in Without breasts there is no paradise?

The actress carmen villalobos I had 24 years when he starred in the first season of Without breasts, there is no paradise in the year 2008In the role of Catherine Santanaa beautiful young woman who was dazzled by the luxuries that the world of drug trafficking promised.

The opportunity to play Catalina Santana in Sin Senos No Hay Paraíso allowed Villalobos to achieve international fame. It was Telemundo who published through her page: “thanks to this masterful interpretation, Carmen signed an exclusive contract with Telemundo and from that moment, her face has become the cover and one of the most loved by the public” .

Carmen Villalobos: the protagonist of Without breasts there is no paradise

carmen villalobos He was born on July 13, 1983 in Barranquilla, Colombia. He made his television debut at age 16 on a children’s show. A few years later, he made his first soap opera “Amor a la Plancha” and so, thanks to his talent, he continued working on other soap operas.

That is how he got the long-awaited role that, without a doubt, marked his career. She got her first leading role in Without breasts, there is no paradisethe Telemundo version, as Katherinean unforgettable young woman.

“I have surpassed the dreams I had when I started acting and I never imagined I would be at this moment in my life with so many projects,” Villalobos once commented. “It has been 15 years of career that have cost me, that I have worked very hard that they have given me absolutely nothing and all at the cost of my effort, dedication and discipline,” he added.

After the last and third season, Carmen Villalobos continued to be the chosen protagonist. She came back like Katherine, but bigger. On her Instagram, she posted a photo wearing the same schoolgirl uniform she wore in 2008 and wrote: “I tell you that today I had to record several scenes remembering the past and I confess that I love it because I remember all those beautiful moments that we lived long ago. 8 years in this super story. Here with the schoolgirl uniform that my Cata Santa used to wear, I haven’t worn it for a long time”.

The truth is that she was very young the first time she was seen in Without breasts, there is no paradise, but it seems that time does not pass for her. In fact, she currently has 38 years and many say that she looks the same and even much more beautiful. What do you think?