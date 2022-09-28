Entertainment

How old was Dakota Johnson when she started filming Fifty Shades?

Photo of James James1 hour ago
own dakota johnson admitted that when he agreed to record for the film Fifty Shades He was very young and did not fully imagine the impact it would have. Now, being older, had he known how things would turn out, he might not have taken the role.

Even so, dakota johnson don’t quit your job Fifty ShadesOn the contrary, she is proud that it was possible. However, she acknowledges that she was too young for such an interpretation. Above all, those who have read the trilogy will understand what the actress means.

Photo of James James1 hour ago
