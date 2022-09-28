How old was Dakota Johnson when she started filming Fifty Shades?

own dakota johnson admitted that when he agreed to record for the film Fifty Shades He was very young and did not fully imagine the impact it would have. Now, being older, had he known how things would turn out, he might not have taken the role.

Even so, dakota johnson don’t quit your job Fifty ShadesOn the contrary, she is proud that it was possible. However, she acknowledges that she was too young for such an interpretation. Above all, those who have read the trilogy will understand what the actress means.

How old was Dakota Johnson in Fifty Shades?

The actress told how her experience was when she started recording Fifty Shades. She had 23 years and although she was not a girl, much less a teenager, she considers that the character required certain acting facets that today, looking back, she would have worked on differently.

During an interview, he recounted, “I was young. He was 23 years old. So he was terrifying. He just went crazy. There were many different disagreements. I’ve never been able to talk about this honestly, because you want to promote a movie the right way, and I’m proud of what we finally did and everything turned out the way it was supposed to, but it was complicated. […] We’d do the shots of the movie that Erika wanted to do, and then we’d do the shots of the movie we wanted to do.”

The experience was “psychotic and strange”

He also assured that it was an amazing experience with many nuances. During an exclusive interview with Vanity Fair He revealed some surprising details, such as the fact that he found her quite psychotic and strange at times. However, she also maintained that it was a more than valuable opportunity for her career.

There were two movies Fifty Shades Darker Y Fifty Shades Freed those that followed him. As for the reviews received, they stressed that they were superfluous compared to the books. Even that they did not contribute much to a story that was already known.

Dakota Johnson in a scene from Fifty Shades.

However, it is worth noting that they all worked to trigger the race of dakota johnson and also that of Jamie Dornan, both protagonists.

Another of the comments he made to the same medium was that recording that trilogy brought many problems when it was adapted. She tried to force scenes that didn’t fit the adaptation and then managed to get to the final desired product.

Did you like his performance?