Entertainment

How old was Drew Barrymore in ET the Extra Terrestrial?

Photo of James James25 mins ago
0 16 2 minutes read

drew Barrymore She became one of the most beloved actresses. During her career, the interpreter was part of films that received good comments from the public and others that became classics of cinema.

In the last list is ET the alien, a story that came to light in the 1980s. Since its release, it has managed to captivate viewers around the world and has become the favorite film of different generations.

Source link

Photo of James James25 mins ago
0 16 2 minutes read

Related Articles

Emma Stone looks like a Greek goddess in a Louis Vuitton dress

1 min ago

Club: Paredes on Messi’s arrival at PSG: “At first we obviously didn’t believe him”

3 mins ago

Jerry Rivera sang four to a fan: “Get out of my concert”! | Showbiz 123

11 mins ago

Remembered “Friends” actor dies at 67

13 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button