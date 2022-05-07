How old was Drew Barrymore in ET the Extra Terrestrial?

drew Barrymore She became one of the most beloved actresses. During her career, the interpreter was part of films that received good comments from the public and others that became classics of cinema.

In the last list is ET the alien, a story that came to light in the 1980s. Since its release, it has managed to captivate viewers around the world and has become the favorite film of different generations.

Behind this great success was a great director: steven spielberg. A filmmaker who directed several productions that became cinema icons, and that you should see even once in your life.

Drew Barrymore’s first steps with ET: The Extra-Terrestrial

drew Barrymore she was always destined to become an actress. Since she was born, the girl was linked to this artistic world thanks to her grandfather. Her father was the son of John Barrymoreone of the most acclaimed actors in Hollywood cinema in the 30s.

In addition to him, the interpreter was also related to Lionel and Ethel Barrymore, whom she knows as great-uncles but whom the world remembers as famous actors. Although they stood out more in the theater than on the big screen.

Being surrounded by actors and seeing up close what this profession was like, from a young age she wanted to dedicate herself to the artistic world. In this way, she appeared on television in an advertisement and was part of the film Altered States from 1979.

He also auditioned for poltergeist, although he did not get the role for which he had applied. Nevertheless, steven spielberg decided to give her another chance and chose her to join the cast of ET the alien.

In this way, drew Barrymore was part of one of the most adorable and fun movies of 1982. The story showed a sweet alien who arrives on Earth and befriends two little ones, who would do everything possible to help him return to his planet.

At that time, the actress was only 7 years old. She was very young, but she knew very well that she wanted to become a star like all the members of her family. She therefore wowed the viewers with her wit, talent and cuteness.

Thanks to her great work in Spielberg’s film, the young woman obtained several recognitions in important prizes. She won a Youth in Film Award and even received a nomination at the British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA) Awards.

