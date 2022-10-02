How old was Drew Barrymore on Scream?

If there is an actress who was literally born in Hollywood that is without a doubt drew Barrymore, Well, his parents were two well-known stars in the industry. This meant that she was showered with opportunities to appear in television shows and movies from a very young age.

After living very turbulent years full of excesses and self-destruction, the star finally rehabilitated herself, and already in the 90s with a more stable mind, she decided to resume her career as an actress. She first went on Persecuted: 4 women and a destiny (1994), later in batman forever (1995) and later in scream (nineteen ninety six).

Yes ok drew Barrymore was only 21 years old when the first film of scream, knew very well what he wanted and had no problem taking on big challenges. That is why he decided to embody the role of Casey Becker.

Drew Barrymore decided to kill his character

“In the horror movie genre, the thing that bothers me the most is that I always knew that the main character was going to have problems at the end, but that he was going to crunch and triumph“said the actress during an interview. And while that is something that usually happens in the first moments of scream, drew Barrymore and screenwriter Wes Craven had a better idea.

The actress saw her opening scene as an opportunity to show that the same rules don’t have to apply every time. “What I wanted to do is take myself out of that comfort zone,” he said. “I asked if I could be Casey Becker to establish that this rule does not apply in this series of films”.

One of the most remembered participations in the series of scary movies.

And that’s how he got that iconic role for scream and so short for his career. This choice may have caused the success of the film on the critics and the public, who were shaken from the beginning when the scene upset what they had in their heads, generating a great surprise. Without a doubt this set the tone for the rest of the film and also for those that followed.

