Entertainment

How old was Emma Watson in The Bling Ring?

Photo of James James2 seconds ago
0 0 2 minutes read

After playing Hermione Granger in Harry Potter for almost ten years, Emma Watson decided to go for a totally different role in the movie The Bling Ring. Many questioned the reasons why she chose such a character, but the reality is that she showed his talent and versatility to face all kinds of projects.

The film is based on real events that took place in Beverly Hills and tells the story of a group of teenagers obsessed with fashion and fame who were willing to do anything to fit in, including breaking into the houses of celebrities.

Topics

Source link

Tags
Photo of James James2 seconds ago
0 0 2 minutes read

Related Articles

Minnie Driver reveals why she starred in Camila Cabello’s Cinderella

1 min ago

Celebrities who have broken up in 2022

11 mins ago

soon a Groot solo film (according to Vin Diesel)?

12 mins ago

The Walking Dead Season 11: Trailer, premiere date and what to expect from episode 19

22 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button