How old was Emma Watson in The Bling Ring?

After playing Hermione Granger in Harry Potter for almost ten years, Emma Watson decided to go for a totally different role in the movie The Bling Ring. Many questioned the reasons why she chose such a character, but the reality is that she showed his talent and versatility to face all kinds of projects.

The film is based on real events that took place in Beverly Hills and tells the story of a group of teenagers obsessed with fashion and fame who were willing to do anything to fit in, including breaking into the houses of celebrities.

Emma Watson She took on this role in 2012 when she was 22 years old, and although she had already made other films outside of the Harry Potter saga, she gave a lot to talk about because she was totally the opposite of what people knew about her.

The reality is that, despite the fact that many thought that this had been a strategic move on the part of the actress so as not to be pigeonholed, she took it more as a challenge to show that she can play all kinds of roles.

“It wasn’t like I had to go out there and try to find the farthest part of Hermione so I could get away from her, because it seems like a negative place to jump from; trying to get away from something instead of trying to get to something, ”the actress began by saying about her role in The Bling Ring.

She concluded, “What I’m trying to get at is that I want to be a character actress. I want to make papers. I want to play roles that transform me. Nicki seemed like an opportunity to do that.”

Emma Watson in The Bling Ring.

The reality is that the film did not receive great criticism, in fact the site’s specialists Rotten Tomatoes they have given it a 60% acceptance rate, while the audience gave it 2.5 out of 5 stars. Although we can say that it is a good movie to pass the time, especially considering that it is based on real events.

