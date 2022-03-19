How old was Halle Berry when she played Storm in X-men?

Halle Berry he conquered the spectators with his talent. Since she began her professional career in the world of acting, the actress had the opportunity to be part of major productions such as X MenJames Bond: Another Day to Die, among other movies.

In this way, we have seen her in Monster’s Ball where she gave life to Leticia Musgrove. For this incredible work, she won the Oscar for Best Actress. However, she is not the most loved character of hers by the audience.

If we talk about unforgettable characters, without a doubt we think of Storm of the X Men. The superheroine had her representation on the big screen and went hand in hand with the actress. Next, we tell you how old she was when she took on the role and if she would do it again.Halle Berry: This is how old the actress was in X-Men.

At the moment, Halle Berry He is 55 years old. The actress looks more beautiful than ever and she showed that her years do not weigh her down, quite the opposite. Although she continues to conquer and fall in love with the public, many fans are still not over Tormenta.

In the year 2000, the actress put herself for the first time in the skin of the superheroine. Since the launch of the first installment, the franchise of X Men it became a huge hit. Of course, she had good times and bad times throughout all these years.

Although several interpreters were part of the saga and showed us the different generations of the main characters, there is no doubt that the original cast is still the favorite of the fans.

When Halle stepped into the shoes of Storm for the first time, the audience was mesmerized by her look and beauty. The actress wore silver-colored hair, which she changed in the different deliveries: sometimes she had it long, other times very short.

And although the years passed, the actress continued to look just as young and beautiful. For this reason, many viewers wondered how old the interpreter was when she filmed the first installment. The answer is 34 years.

This character of X Men It accompanied her for quite some time and definitely marked her career. Apparently, the actress is very fond of him because she revealed that she would like to play him again.

Now that mutants are part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Halle Berry she is ready to put on the rubberized suit of the superheroine and show off the silver hair again.

Would you like to see again Halle Berry like storm?