How old was Julia Roberts in ‘Pretty Woman’? – TV
We have seen it many times. On television channels, specifically, about 38. This Monday Telecinco once again broadcast a new showing of ‘Pretty Woman’, the film in which the relationship between Richard Gere and a very young Julia Roberts is narrated. This is precisely one of the questions that most people ask themselves, since the film was released in 1990, 32 years ago. How old were your protagonists then?
One of the first works of Julia Roberts
At that time, Julia Roberts was only 23 years old, while Richard Gere was already a 41-year-old actor. It was one of the first major jobs for an actress who has become one of the best-known and most sought-after faces in Hollywood over the years. In the case of Gere, he already had titles of notable success at the box office such as the well-known ‘Officer and Gentleman’.
The fact is that since then, in Spain, we have not stopped seeing ‘Pretty Woman’, and it is that the box office phenomenon that the film was at one point, in our country has reaped a success almost of equal size on the small screen . In this 2022, when Julia Roberts is now 54 years old and Richard Gere is 72, we have been able to witness the thirty-eighth pass on free television in Spain. Being that of this last Monday a new audience success.
Next, you can check every time ‘Pretty Woman’ has been broadcast in Spain and how it has swept the audience:
|Date of issue
|String
|screen share
|spectators
|2/1/1994
|the 1
|55.6%
|9,223,000
|4/22/1994
|the 1
|41.3%
|6,298,000
|12/22/1996
|the 1
|44.3%
|7,098,000
|10/17/1997
|Telecinco
|43%
|6,267,000
|6/11/1998
|Telecinco
|46.4%
|5,570,000
|6/1/2001
|Telecinco
|38.2%
|4,927,000
|7/2/2002
|Telecinco
|29.5%
|4,234,000
|7/11/2003
|Telecinco
|32%
|4,378,000
|5/20/2005
|Telecinco
|29.3%
|3,905,000
|9/4/2006
|Antenna 3
|26.6%
|3,926,000
|4/22/2007
|the 1
|22.4%
|3,678,000
|9/4/2008
|the 1
|26.1%
|4,267,000
|6/19/2009
|the 1
|22.5%
|3,405,000
|6/6/2010
|the 1
|20.8%
|3,601,000
|5/29/2011
|the 1
|19%
|3,520,000
|2/1/2012
|Telecinco
|15.2%
|2,889,000
|10/14/2012
|Telecinco
|14.5%
|2,003,000
|10/13/2013
|Telecinco
|14.9%
|1,956,000
|7/19/2014
|Telecinco
|16.6%
|1,909,000
|4/19/2015
|Telecinco
|15.2%
|2,121,000
|1/1/2017
|Telecinco
|14.5%
|2,445,000
|7/9/2017
|Telecinco
|13.4%
|1,867,000
|11/19/2017
|Telecinco
|11.5%
|1,471,000
|10/31/2018
|Telecinco
|12.1%
|1,328,000
|4/21/2019
|Telecinco
|12.1%
|1,924,000
|8/9/2019
|Telecinco
|11.0%
|1,494,000
|9/2/2020
|Telecinco
|14.1%
|1,767,000
|1/11/2021
|Telecinco
|9.5%
|1,170,000
|9/1/2021
|Telecinco
|12.8%
|1,003,000
|8/29/2022
|Telecinco
|10.7%
|1,065,000
This last pass, as usual, has had a remarkable audience success.