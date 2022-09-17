How old was Julia Roberts in ‘Pretty Woman’? – TV

We have seen it many times. On television channels, specifically, about 38. This Monday Telecinco once again broadcast a new showing of ‘Pretty Woman’, the film in which the relationship between Richard Gere and a very young Julia Roberts is narrated. This is precisely one of the questions that most people ask themselves, since the film was released in 1990, 32 years ago. How old were your protagonists then?

One of the first works of Julia Roberts

At that time, Julia Roberts was only 23 years old, while Richard Gere was already a 41-year-old actor. It was one of the first major jobs for an actress who has become one of the best-known and most sought-after faces in Hollywood over the years. In the case of Gere, he already had titles of notable success at the box office such as the well-known ‘Officer and Gentleman’.

The fact is that since then, in Spain, we have not stopped seeing ‘Pretty Woman’, and it is that the box office phenomenon that the film was at one point, in our country has reaped a success almost of equal size on the small screen . In this 2022, when Julia Roberts is now 54 years old and Richard Gere is 72, we have been able to witness the thirty-eighth pass on free television in Spain. Being that of this last Monday a new audience success.

Next, you can check every time ‘Pretty Woman’ has been broadcast in Spain and how it has swept the audience:

Date of issue String screen share spectators 2/1/1994 the 1 55.6% 9,223,000 4/22/1994 the 1 41.3% 6,298,000 12/22/1996 the 1 44.3% 7,098,000 10/17/1997 Telecinco 43% 6,267,000 6/11/1998 Telecinco 46.4% 5,570,000 6/1/2001 Telecinco 38.2% 4,927,000 7/2/2002 Telecinco 29.5% 4,234,000 7/11/2003 Telecinco 32% 4,378,000 5/20/2005 Telecinco 29.3% 3,905,000 9/4/2006 Antenna 3 26.6% 3,926,000 4/22/2007 the 1 22.4% 3,678,000 9/4/2008 the 1 26.1% 4,267,000 6/19/2009 the 1 22.5% 3,405,000 6/6/2010 the 1 20.8% 3,601,000 5/29/2011 the 1 19% 3,520,000 2/1/2012 Telecinco 15.2% 2,889,000 10/14/2012 Telecinco 14.5% 2,003,000 10/13/2013 Telecinco 14.9% 1,956,000 7/19/2014 Telecinco 16.6% 1,909,000 4/19/2015 Telecinco 15.2% 2,121,000 1/1/2017 Telecinco 14.5% 2,445,000 7/9/2017 Telecinco 13.4% 1,867,000 11/19/2017 Telecinco 11.5% 1,471,000 10/31/2018 Telecinco 12.1% 1,328,000 4/21/2019 Telecinco 12.1% 1,924,000 8/9/2019 Telecinco 11.0% 1,494,000 9/2/2020 Telecinco 14.1% 1,767,000 1/11/2021 Telecinco 9.5% 1,170,000 9/1/2021 Telecinco 12.8% 1,003,000 8/29/2022 Telecinco 10.7% 1,065,000

This last pass, as usual, has had a remarkable audience success.