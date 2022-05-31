Entertainment

How old was Julia Roberts when she did My Best Friend’s Wedding?

On June 20, the beloved romantic comedy My best friend’s Wedding celebrates over two decades touching our heartstrings and encouraging us to sing “I Say a Little Prayer.” One of the iconic songs from the film even keeps Julia Roberts and former co-star Dermot Mulroney After all this time.

Dermot and I, whenever it’s on TV or the song comes on when we’re on the ferry together, we always call or text each other.”commented Julia Roberts about the song “The Way You Look Tonight”.

