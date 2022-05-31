How old was Julia Roberts when she did My Best Friend’s Wedding?

On June 20, the beloved romantic comedy My best friend’s Wedding celebrates over two decades touching our heartstrings and encouraging us to sing “I Say a Little Prayer.” One of the iconic songs from the film even keeps Julia Roberts and former co-star Dermot Mulroney After all this time.

“Dermot and I, whenever it’s on TV or the song comes on when we’re on the ferry together, we always call or text each other.”commented Julia Roberts about the song “The Way You Look Tonight”.

In fact, it’s the chemistry that seeps through her two characters, food critic Julianne and sportswriter Michael, that she credits with drawing fans all these years. “I think the alchemy of our relationship is really what stands the test of time in that movie”he pointed.

How old was Julia Roberts in the movie “My Best Friend’s Wedding”?

Julia Roberts He was 28 when he starred in My Best Friend’s Wedding.playing the character of ‘Julianne Potter’.

That was in 1997. Today the actress is 54 years old and has starred in 58 films in total, 35 since it was released. My best friend’s Wedding. A film that without a doubt completely marked the career of the actress, making her end up winning the hearts of her followers and the general public.

What is the movie My Best Friend’s Wedding about?

The “Pretty Woman” actress played Julianne Potter in the 1990s film. Julianne discovered her feelings for her best friend Michael O’Neal, played by Mulroney, only after he announced his engagement to the character of Cameron Diazthe wealthy Kimmy Wallace.

My Best Friend’s Wedding” was released worldwide.

The character George Downes, played by Rupert Everett, Julianne’s best friend, supported her as she tried to share her true feelings with Michael and prevent the wedding from taking place.

what other movie Julia Roberts do you remember fondly?