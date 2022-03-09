How old was Kirsten Dunst when she starred in Jumanji?

James 18 hours ago Entertainment Leave a comment 69 Views

Kirsten Dunst He has had a long and prolific career. If you’re old enough, you probably remember her from “Jumanji“, where he appeared together with the great robin-williams. From there, his star power continued to grow. She became a Hollywood “it girl” just a few years later.

How old was Kirsten Dunst in “Jumanji”?

Kirsten Dunst He was 12 years old when he played the character of Judy Shepherd on “Jumanji“, a 1995 American fantasy adventure film directed by Joe Johnston. Principal photography began in October 1994 and ended in January 1995.

Source link

About James

Check Also

Mark Ruffalo and Jennifer Garner are a couple again in “The Adam Project”: “It was as if they had been married all this time”

In April 2004 he premiered “13 going 30” (known in Latin America under the title …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

© 2022 D1SoftballNews.com, All Rights Reserved