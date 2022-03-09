How old was Kirsten Dunst when she starred in Jumanji?

Kirsten Dunst He has had a long and prolific career. If you’re old enough, you probably remember her from “Jumanji“, where he appeared together with the great robin-williams. From there, his star power continued to grow. She became a Hollywood “it girl” just a few years later.

How old was Kirsten Dunst in “Jumanji”?

Kirsten Dunst He was 12 years old when he played the character of Judy Shepherd on “Jumanji“, a 1995 American fantasy adventure film directed by Joe Johnston. Principal photography began in October 1994 and ended in January 1995.

She was cast as “Judy”, the older sister of Peter Shepherd, played by Bradley Michael Pierce.

“I won’t say I wasn’t in love with Kirsten. She is only about six months older than me, but she had done more film projects than me. It was nice to have a friend my age to guide me. He gave me tips on how to keep the energy up to be ready to shoot the next scene without being so boisterous that it’s unprofessional,” said Bradley Michael Pierce, who played Peter Shepherd, the character’s brother from Kirsten Dunstto The New York Times in November 2017 about her co-star.

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight in 2017, Dunst stated that he would jump at the opportunity to be involved in a new version of “Jumanji“If they asked.

“That would be fun” smiled when asked if she would return as a grown Judy Shepherd. “I would definitely do something on that if they wanted me to.”.

“Jumanji” premiered on December 15, 1995, when Dunst was already 13 years old.

Scarlett Johansson auditioned for the role of Judy Shepherd

Kirsten Dunst is an incredibly well-known and talented actress, and her performance in “Jumanji” was the first sign of the impressive trajectory his career would eventually take. However, there was another actress who came forward to win the role and she, too, managed to build an immaculate acting resume over the years.

Scarlett Johanssonof “The Avengers” and “Lost in Translation”, also auditioned for the title role of Judy Shepherd, but the people in charge of casting ended up choosing the young Dunst.

She was also incredibly talented at such a young age, and would probably have been a perfect fit for the role of Judy. Maybe if she had gotten the job, she could have been Mary Jane in Sam Raimi’s “Spider-Man” movies, and Kirsten Dunst would have been the “Black Widow”.

Would you have liked to see a version of Jumanji with Scarlett Johansson?