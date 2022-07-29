the young Kristen Stewart he just turned 32. Within the Hollywood industry he has been working for years and is now preparing to direct his own project based on real events. However, we remember how old she was on the tape The Panic Room.

Kristen Stewart: Young Talent

Kristen Stewart gained much notoriety in 2002 for his work on The Panic Room. From the hand of the talented filmmaker David Fincher, since then, the actress had a meteoric rise in her career with awards and even a nomination for an Oscar and a Golden Globe.

Also, it goes without saying that her role as Bella Swan in the Twilight saga also put her at the center of the scene, as well as the other films she worked on: Speak, Catch the Kid, Zathura, Snow White & the Huntsman, Camp X-Ray, Siempre Alice, Equals, Clouds of Sils Maria, among others; in addition to the recent one, Spencer, where she personified the eternal Lady Di.

His career, without a doubt, is heterogeneous and with films for all tastes. In the particular case of The Panic Room (whose original title in English is Panic Room) was an American film of mystery and suspense. It starred Jodie Foster as the divorced mother and Kristen Stewart, who had the role of his daughter. Directed by David Fincher, several of today’s most established stars acted in it.

How old was Kristen Stewart in Panic Room?

the panic room It was a clear and evident film both in the narrative and in the plot by the director. Scenes of realism, fears and torments are shown on the part of human beings when they are forced to live and fight in threatening circumstances.

In the role of Sarah, the actress Kristen Stewart I was 12 years old at the time. Among the references that stood out the most in her performance, one was the scene in which Sarah did the Morse code to ask for help, while her mother asked her where she had learned it, to which Sarah replied: “Watching Titanic” clearly referring to the famous movie.

A scene from Kristen Stewart in Panic Room.

Also, another one of the scenes that anyone who saw the panic room will never forget, is when Sarah, while trying to calm down, began to remember and say out loud the titles of The Beatles albums. Unexpected and realistic, the actress, with so little agedemonstrated her talent, which later led her to more successes.

Although ‘the panic room” played the daughter of Jodie Foster, that role at first was going to go to Hayden Panettiere. Then, following her success, she returned to life as a teenager in the 2003 thriller ‘The House’ alongside Dennis Quaid and Sharon Stone.

Also, it is worth noting that the young Kristen Stewart acting is in his blood. She was born into a family linked to the world of cinema. From his father, a director and producer for Fox, and his mother, a well-known screenwriter.