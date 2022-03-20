How old was Kristen Stewart when she starred in Twilight?

From her appearance in the teenage vampire movie Twilight, Kristen Stewart He has worked on both independent and big budget projects. However, she is still best known for her role as Isabella “Bella” Swan in the Twilight Saga.

On November 16, 2007, it was announced that Stewart would play the title character in the films based on author Stephenie Meyer’s four novels.

How old was Kristen Stewart in Twilight?

The recordings of the first film in the saga lasted 44 days, and were completed on May 2, 2008. Kristen Stewart turned 18 during the filming of the film on April 9, 2008, so it started when he was 17 years old. The film was finally released in theaters on November 21, 2008.

“Well, I basically chose it,” Stewart shared in an interview with Vanity Fair in November 2008 about casting co-star Robert Pattinson. The English actor was 21 years old while filming the first film of Twilight. The actor turned 22 on May 13, 2008.

“We did a day of auditions and a bunch of guys came in. Catherine Hardwicke, the director, then said: ‘What do you think? This is such a difficult choice. I was like, ‘Are you kidding!? It’s such an obvious choice! It could not have been better. It was perfect.” said Kristen Stewart about his co-star.

How old is Kristen Stewart in the last Twilight movie?

The filming of the latest installment of the film saga Twilightmade up of five films, was The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 2, began in March 2009 in Vancouver, United States. While some scenes were filmed in the Italian mountain town of Montepulciano from May 25 to 29 of the same year.

Kristen Stewart he turned 19 on April 9, 2009, during the recordings. Although a curious fact is that this new installment premiered on November 16, 2012, when the actress was 22 years old.

For January 2016, Kristen Stewart it had been under the radar for a while. The actress had stayed hidden and she took on smaller roles in lesser-known films, trying not to get typecast in “Bella.” Her big comeback was at the 2016 New York Film Critics Circle Awards held on January 4, 2016 at the TAO Downtown.

what was the movie Kristen Stewart What did you like the most?