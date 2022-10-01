How old was Michelle Pfeiffer when she played Catwoman?

It is nothing more and nothing less than the popular DC Comics catwoman, Catwoman. The first was Julie Newmar, who played the character in the original series of Batmanbut the unforgettable classic was in the 90s with michelle pfeiffer. we remember how many years had at that time.

There is a chronological order of all the actresses who have played Catwoman and today we are going to remember them:

The first, as previously mentioned, was in a series during the 60s with Julie Newmar. With a rather exaggerated make-up, she became an unforgettable icon.

Already in 1966 it was Lee Merwether who acted as the popular character for the first Batman superhero movie with Adam West, the same from the original series. Later Eartha Kitt She was considered the first African-American Catwoman, and also marked a turning point in the film adaptation of that role.

Next was the gorgeous michelle pfeiffer in the 90s. And who continued with the representation was Halle Berry in the original movie cat womanone of the worst failures of the productions based on comics.

Subsequently, the closest to a Catwoman modern was Anne Hathaway, who arrived after the discontent that Berry’s performance had caused. Even, she was highly applauded because she did not exaggerate her sensuality and she respected her original costume in full body.

Finally, the actress herself then congratulated Zoë Kravitz for having been chosen to be the next Catwoman in the movie Batman directed by Matt Reeves.

How old was Michelle Pfeiffer in Catwoman?

From the hand of Tim Burton directing the Gotham bat movies, michelle pfeiffer was the one who landed as the fourth and most remembered Catwoman of the decade, released in 1992. The appearance that the actress had at that time in batman returns There is no doubt that she wasted a great sensuality, unlike the previous actresses.

This is how Michelle Pfeiffer looked like Catwoman with 34 years

And it is that, at that time, you could already add a little more sex appeal to the characters and michelle pfeiffer with 34 years She became one of the most remembered Catwoman, and also one of the most beloved. Even so, she was followed by other actresses who have stood out with great success.

Which one of them did you like the most? Catwoman?