Entertainment

How old was Robert Pattinson when he filmed Twilight?

Photo of James James4 mins ago
0 13 2 minutes read

In 2022, Robert Pattinson had the opportunity to put himself in the shoes of one of the most iconic heroes of DC Comics. We are talking about Bruce Wayne, who returned to the cinema with the film batman of Matt Reeves.

With his magnificent performance, the actor managed to show that his talent has grown in recent times. Not only was he encouraged to be part of challenging productions, but he was also encouraged to get out of his comfort zone. In this way, he was able to perfect his skills and become one of the artists of the moment.

Source link

Tags
Photo of James James4 mins ago
0 13 2 minutes read

Related Articles

I always wanted to be a superhero

15 mins ago

Emily Ratajkowski plans to divorce Sebastian Bear-McClard amid cheating rumors

26 mins ago

Captain America 4 would announce project of Sharon Carter

37 mins ago

Beyoncé’s new album due July 29

38 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button