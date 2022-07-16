How old was Robert Pattinson when he filmed Twilight?

In 2022, Robert Pattinson had the opportunity to put himself in the shoes of one of the most iconic heroes of DC Comics. We are talking about Bruce Wayne, who returned to the cinema with the film batman of Matt Reeves.

With his magnificent performance, the actor managed to show that his talent has grown in recent times. Not only was he encouraged to be part of challenging productions, but he was also encouraged to get out of his comfort zone. In this way, he was able to perfect his skills and become one of the artists of the moment.

Although he continues to grow professionally, his fans still fondly remember Edward Cullen. The character of the series Twilight that made him known worldwide and that opened the doors to the film industry.

Robert Pattinson managed to achieve fame thanks to his work in Twilight.

How old was the actor when he played Edward Cullen?

Robert Pattinson He came from showing his full potential in Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire. The actor had put himself in the shoes of Cedric Diggory, one of the most acclaimed characters of said installment. As expected, his interpretation fascinated the public of all countries.

After this great success, the opportunity of a lifetime arrived. When he discovered that the novels of stephenie meyer were going to be brought to the big screen, the British did not hesitate to audition for the main role. This is how he got the role of Edward Cullen, a teenage vampire who would become the love of the human Bella Swan.

When the actor joined this franchise I was around 22 years old. Being so young, he was just taking his first steps in the world of acting and barely knew Hollywood. Due to the enormous success that he achieved TwilightHis life changed in the blink of an eye. As the story gained popularity, the actor also received hatred from those who were against the saga. In this way, he himself was also encouraged to criticize his character, movies and events that occurred in the novels.

However, it seems that Robert Pattinson he became attached again to the movie that made him famous. In this 2022, while promoting batman with Zoe Kravitzthe actor declared that being a hater of Twilight It stopped being a “cool” thing. Additionally, she added, “That’s so 2010.”

In addition to giving him popularity, the franchise also made him meet one of his great loves. We are talking about Kristen Stewart, protagonist of the saga and with whom he had an affair on and off screen. Unfortunately, the relationship ended with an infidelity on her part.

