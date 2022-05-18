How old will ‘Star Trek’ be Anson Mount?

ads

eOne / Paramount / Disney Anson Mount

Fans of science fiction, fantasy, and comic book action have never had more movies and movies to choose from. Thanks to the dominance of the Marvel Cinematic Universe and the Disney+ streaming network, almost all of Stan Lee and Jack Kirby’s creations are alive today, in live action.

Marvel is such a dominant force in popular culture that a third-rate hero from the comics (Iron Man) is now the most popular character in the billion-dollar franchise. As one comic book fan pointed out, Black Sabbath’s song “Iron Man” was more popular than Tony Stark before the 2008 movie.

They can not be left out, and to a much lesser extent, the heroes of DC. Superman, Batman and Shazam have not done so well at the box office. However, Warner Brothers continues to produce new titles. For 2022 alone, fans got “The Batman” and will soon see “DC League of Super-Pets,” “Black Adam,” and “Aquaman 2.”

Wonder Woman is another top-tier character from DC. According to writer Drishti Mathur, fans will soon be getting a third movie. Director Patty Jenkins and star Gal Gadot are said to be working on a new story. That series of films was especially important to “Star Trek” fans, as Chris Pine co-starred with Gadot in the Wonder Woman movies and was expected to return.

Chris Pine in Truth’s ‘Wonder Woman’ PlayLasso | Wonder Woman [+Subtitles]Wonder Woman (2017) SUBTITLES: English, Russian, French, Portuguese Lasso of Truth on Steve Trevor Wonder Woman playlist: goo.gl/ZHEvUD Movie description: Before she was Wonder Woman, she was Diana, Princess of the Amazons, trained warrior. When a pilot crashes and speaks of a conflict in the outside world, she leaves home to fight a war, discovering her own… 2017-09-12T09:51:55Z

Pine starred in all three Kelvin Trek movies and was scheduled to make a fourth when negotiations stalled in 2018. According to Screen Rant, that was because Pine wanted to win “Marvel Money” from Paramount for playing Captain James T. Kirk. Pine has backed away from that stance in recent months, saying he loves “Star Trek.”

“I love the message,” Pine told Deadline. “I love the character. I love my friends that I can play with. It’s a great concert. I mean, it’s a job I’ve had, working and not working, for over 15 years.”

“It cemented the career that I have now,” Pine said. “I am honored to be a part of this. He has given me so much. I think there are many stories to tell in it. You know, I think ‘Star Trek’ to me is interesting.”

While Pine credits Trek with “cementing his career” as an A-list Hollywood star, another starship captain is reaching the same heights. Anson Mount, who plays Captain Pike in “Star Trek: Strange New Worlds,” is also becoming an A-list star.

In fact, instead of DC or Marvel luring Mount like they did Pine, Mount starred in a Marvel series, “The Inhumans,” which aired on ABC in 2017. For the show, Mount played the character of Black Bolt. , who was the leader of the mysterious super-team.

Mount returned to the Marvel Cinematic Universe in the recent film “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.” Mount again played Black Bolt and expressed his happiness on Twitter that MCU boss Kevin Feige invited him back.

Thank you, Marvel, from Anson.

I was finally able to discuss this without providing too many spoilers. Receiving the call from @Kevfeige was one of the most unexpected of my life. It was an honor and a joy to finally work with Sam Raime, who reached out to me to talk to me about the best way to do this. More than grateful for the experience 🤯 pic.twitter.com/aRIwr8A4E7

— Anson Mount (@ansonmount) May 17, 2022

“Finally able to discuss this [without] providing too many spoilers,” Mount said in his Tweet. “Getting the call from Kevin Feige was one of the most unexpected calls of my life. It was an honor and a joy to finally work with Sam Raime, who reached out to talk to me about the best way to do this. More than grateful for the experience.”

This isn’t Mount’s only superhero role. DC fans know that Mount voiced the Dark Knight in the animated movie “Injustice.”

Mount told Comics Beat that he felt comfortable playing Batman, having “seen all the movies. I’ve read some of the comics. I grew up watching Adam West. He handled the canon pretty well.”

Anson as Batman PlayInjustice Clip – Plastic Man [EXCLUSIVE]Batman, Catwoman and Harley Quinn team up with Plastic Man to defeat Superman in this clip from the animated movie Injustice. Inspired by Injustice: Gods Among Us, the popular video game from NetherRealm Studios and the best-selling DC graphic novel based on the video game, Injustice: Gods Among Us: Year One by Tom Taylor, the animated…2021-10-15T16:30: 03Z

Mount also stars in a new movie about the CIA’s experiments with mind control in the 1960s and 1970s called “MK Ultra.” He is also known to millions as the star of the Western series “Hell on Wheels.”

All this success is making some Trek fans a little nervous. Although during the show’s introduction, Mount (as Captain Pike) says that the Enterprise is on a “five-year mission,” some think the show could go on for ten seasons.

Anson as Black Bolt PlayBlack Bolt Fights and Use of Power (Marvel’s Inhumans)I do not own this show I only own the edit all rights go to ABC Studios and Disney2021-06-13T06:41:51Z

As Trek fan Tami Matthews says in her Tweet: “Marvel can’t have you. You’re from Star Trek/Paramount now, and we’d like you to stay here! Strange New Worlds is amazing. Thank you!”

Since “Star Trek: Discovery” has been renewed for a fifth season, it’s likely that Paramount wants “Strange New Worlds” to last at least that long, too. Paramount has already confirmed that the show will return for a second season, and that James T. Kirk will be on the show (played by Paul Welsey, not William Shatner).

Trek fans who love Mount as Pike should hope the actor sticks with “Strange New Worlds” until the show’s conclusion. This might be easier for Mount since everyone knows the character’s fate. He will be horribly scarred in a rescue operation and live out his days on Talos III.

