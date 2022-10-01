How Olivia Wilde met Jason Sudeikis (and why she shouldn’t have made it clear that she wasn’t unfaithful with Harry Styles) | celebrities

Although the procession is surely inside, Olivia Wilde’s willpower is admirable when it comes to continuing to promote and defend her film in the midst of a media storm that continues to force her to talk about her personal relationships and those of her team.

In an interview just a few days ago to the magazine Vanity Fair, the actress and director was once again clear: “No online bullying campaign is going to make me question my faith in a movie created by a wonderful group of brilliant people. We worked too hard and went through too much together to be derailed now by something that really has nothing to do with film,” she stated.

But the truth is that in that extensive interview he also had time and desire to talk about his breakup with Sudeikis. Wilde once again forcefully denied the rumors that her current relationship with singer Harry Styles, the male lead of the film, would have started before breaking up with the father of her children. “The bullshit rumors that I left Jason for Harry are completely untrue,” she claimed in Vanity with a tone that denotes how delighted she is to talk about it. “We had long since broken up when I met Harry,” she clarified.

“Like any relationship that ends, it didn’t happen overnight,” continued the actress and director. “Unfortunately, Jason and I have been on a very bumpy road and we officially dissolved the relationship around the start of the pandemic.”

The couple, who never married, decided to separate, according to Wilde, when living together began to not be beneficial for their children. It was the end of a union that had begun many years before, in 2011, at a party at the end of the season of Saturday night Livethe television program in which the comedian was working at the time.

It’s a bit uncomfortable, like searching through the memories of someone who is no longer there, reviewing from the present the stories that both Wilde and Sudeikis made of the moment they met. She was attracted to how well he danced and he was a little distant from her. At one point during the party, they exchanged a few words: “Whatever you’re looking for, you don’t need it,” he told her, which is a bit enigmatic. Perhaps the actor was reading a Zen-themed book at the time, but that information has never been revealed. They had little more contact that day. He plunged back into the party and she went home without even giving him her number.

It is striking that the story of the relationship can be followed practically through the interviews that Wilde gave over the years to different media. Sudeikis never lavished so much on the subject or, perhaps, it is that they did not ask him.

During the following months they were looking for each other without finishing finding each other. We imagine that there was time to mutually check social networks and ask around about the other, surely in a way not very different from how the rest of us mortals do it. About six months after that first meeting in New York, a mutual friend, inspired by Olivia, handed Jason his phone and said, “Use it.”

To her surprise, he still let a month pass before he decided to write to her, something that the New York actress definitely must not have been very used to. In an interview with Stephen Colbert in 2017, Sudeikis excused himself by claiming that he thought she was seeing someone else and didn’t want to disturb her, he was also very busy and when he stopped being busy, he decided to contact her.

This attitude of Jason ended up creating a lot of insecurities for Olivia, who during those months built an image of Sudeikis as someone unattainable, handsome, extremely intelligent… It even made her doubt, according to what she herself said, that he was physically attracted to her. In hindsight, his attitude could almost fit into one of those “5 Signs He May Not Be Your Ideal Man” article.

Finally they were and the thing went like silk. They were talking in a restaurant in New York until dawn, although that night they did not kiss. They didn’t do it until the fourth date. He was a bit aloof, never flirty, “but sincere and good,” Wilde recalled in an interview with marie claire. Little by little the relationship evolved and in another interview in October 2012 in USATodayWilde revealed that they were living together.

Wilde was also the one who recounted Sudeikis’s proposal in January 2013, which gave her a huge ring from the 1920s, and the one who expressed her desire to be a mother, both in marie claire in April of that same year.

The actress fulfilled her desire to have children in 2014, when Otis Alexander Sudeikis was born, but time passed and the wedding plans were delayed. The reasons for these delays have never been very clear, perhaps the apparent perfection of the relationship was not such. We will never know. The fact is that in the interviews that the actress continued to give, she affirmed that there was no rush, that having a child represented a much greater commitment than going through the altar. She sounded like an excuse. “I don’t feel pressure to do it, but I think it would be fun,” she told Glamor in 2014.

In 2016, things remained more or less the same: “We are very connected. Before having a child you think that marriage is the most important commitment. Once you have it, it’s like, ‘Oh, we’re pretty committed and close enough already.’ Wilde continued to justify delaying her marriage, this time in net-a-porter, but, although his arguments were reasonable enough, something smelled of singe in there. Especially considering the silences of her partner.

“I am desperate to have more children,” Olivia told a reporter from People in April 2016. That same month she announced her pregnancy that nine months later would bring her daughter Daisy Josephine into the world.

In 2017, and despite not having formalized their relationship yet, it was clear that the two actors formed a family. Two Instagram posts announced it to the four winds. One is still available and it’s a photo of Elvis, the puppy they adopted. The other one was deleted a long time ago, but in the screenshots that are preserved of it, we see the couple snuggled up and a text in which the actress confesses that six years later she is still “stuck” by her eternal fiancé.

After a long silence regarding the relationship, during which she made the leap to film directing with her first film, super nerds (2019); in November 2020 magazine People published the news of the separation of the couple after almost eight years together.

Finally one of the longest commitments in the film industry would never be fulfilled. However, the couple seemed to have made the decision on good terms and while she was filming Don’t worry darlingSudeikis frequently appeared on set with the couple’s children.

Meanwhile, her relationship with Harry Styles was taking its first steps. In January 2021, although neither of them spoke about their romance, it became evident when they were caught together several times by the press, even holding hands.

In those first months of 2021 and despite the fact that he was seen in London with the model Keeley Hazell, Sudeikis was publicly a bit low in morale. People explained that the actor was “absolutely devastated” by the breakup and he himself staged his sadness a bit by picking up the Golden Globe for best comedy series for ted lasso from home in a hooded sweater. Almost like a kind of Hollywood transposition of the famous moment of Chenoa and her gray tracksuit.

In July 2021, Sudeikis gave an interview to GQ in which the hand of a professional psychologist was clearly visible in some of his statements. He claimed that each day he learned a little more from his breakup with Wilde, that this breakup had made him a better person. An attitude that certainly did not presage the next news that came to us about this story.

We had to wait until April of this year when, in the middle of the presentation of his new film, on stage at the CinemaCon convention, in front of hundreds of representatives of American movie theaters, a woman handed Wilde an envelope. She opened it right there as she joked that it might be a good script. After flipping through her content, she simply said, “Ok, thanks,” and continued her speech as if nothing had happened.

The world found out shortly after that that envelope contained some papers related to the custody of their children that had to be delivered by hand to the actress. This cruel and far-fetched way of doing it infuriated her, despite the fact that Sudeikis denied any knowledge that the notification was going to be done in this way. Something quite unlikely.

In an interview that Wilde gave just a few weeks ago, in August of this year toVariety, the actress declared, to settle the matter, that the fact had not surprised her. “I mean, there’s a reason I ended that relationship,” she said.

“It has been difficult to do all this with a smile,” said Wilde at the press conference in Venice after the premiere of Don’t worry darling. The director, who, as we have seen, was always a kind of spokesperson for her relationship, she has now also been the one who has had to bear much of the blame for the separation.

She has been asked to explain her breakup, the reason for her new relationship and she has been cruelly insulted on the internet saying that she is a bad mother, despite the fact that she lived with Sudeikis for months during the months of confinement even though they were no longer together. All for the well-being of her children.

Meanwhile, it is striking how nobody is holding Sudeikis accountable, who just a few days ago, ironically, thanked the Emmy for best comedy series for ted lasso with a speech about good and evil, about truth and lies.