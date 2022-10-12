How Olivia Wilde’s ‘Don’t Worry Darling’ Reinvents Retro-Cool ’50s Beauty

‘Don’t Worry Darling’ leaves no detail behind on the beauty front. This is how the amazing hair and makeup details in the film were created.

Much has been said about Don’t Worry Darling, from the film’s off-screen drama to mixed reviews, but the one thing no one can take away from the film is that it’s visually stunning. The psychological thriller more than delivers on its intentions of looking like it was straight out of an old-fashioned Slim Aarons photograph.

Set in the 1950s, ostensibly in Palm Springs or another similarly idyllic location in California, Don’t Worry Darling follows a housewife, Alice (Florence Pugh), who lives with her husband, Jack (Harry Styles), in a utopian community known as Project Victoria. Mid-century modern set design and elegant period costumes created by Arianne Phillips (who worked on once upon a time in hollywood ) bring this world to life vividly. But what really accentuates the vintage aesthetic is the beauty, created by makeup artist Heba Thorisdottir and hairstylist Jaime Leigh. The pair credit director Olivia Wilde with giving them the freedom to see their visions fully.

“What I realized with this film is that there is a difference between working with a female director and a male one”Thorisdottir says. “[Olivia] he understood our language and what we can and cannot do to achieve certain things. She was so open to every idea and she let not only me but everyone shine in what they do. She always knew when to step in and when to back down.” For Leigh, this was critical to creating mid-century-inspired beauty looks, which always require a delicate balance, but especially with what Wilde was trying to achieve. “When designing a style inspired by the 50s and 60s, it can be very easy for the styles to start looking mommy, too conservative and a bit drab”Leigh says. “After reading the script and talking to Olivia first, it was clear that I wanted to make Victory a feast for the eyes: all the glamorous and sexy parts of the ’50s and ’60s without all the rigid, overly structured and unflattering sides. He wanted women to have fun and freedom and always look fabulous.”

Needless to say Don’t Worry Darling doesn’t forget any details on the beauty front, and trust there are even more artful moments where it comes from, especially when it comes to the film’s plot twists. (But we couldn’t reveal them without offering some spoilers. important ). So you’ll have to believe us when we say that stunningly beautiful hair and makeup are just another element of the aesthetic dream world of Don’t Worry Darling .