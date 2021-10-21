How Only Murders In The Building ends, the first season

How Only Murders In The Building ends

How it ends Only Murders In The Building? The first season of the humorous mystery created by Steve Martin and John Hoffman comes to an end, available in streaming on Star inside on Disney +. Here is everything that happens in the tenth episode entitled “Open and Close“.

ATTENTION: what follows is the full explanation of the the final of the first season from Only Murders In The Building and includes big ones spoiler about everything that happens. If you haven’t finished watching yet of the first season or you do not want to spoil the surprises, we advise you not to continue reading. If you want to find out how it ends Only Murders In The Building, here you will find the full storyline.

Who killed Tim Kono (Julian Cihi)? The finale of the first season of Only Murders In The Building finally offers an answer to this question. The bassoonist Jan (Amy Ryan) turns out to be Tim’s killer, just as they had suspected Mabel (Selena Gomez) e Oliver (Martin Short).

Jan and Tim had been in a romantic relationship; when Tim decided to close, Jan couldn’t help himself. Two days after their romance ended, Jan killed Tim. The latter had not provided explanations regarding the decision to close with his fiancée, who he suspected there was another woman judging by the ring he had found in his correspondence. That ring, however, was proof that Tim was looking for to prove the innocence of Oscar Torres (Aaron Dominguez), his best friend, in the circumstances that led to the death of Zoe Cassidy.

Charles-Haden Savage (Martin), however, refuses to hear his two friends’ theories regarding his fiancée. However, when the suspicion begins to creep into his mind, corroborated by Jan’s lie about his position within the orchestra, Charles accuses him of the murder. Jan admits his responsibilities, aware that he has an advantage: he used a handkerchief to poison and paralyze Charles, with the intent of preventing him from revealing the truth about Tim’s death.

That’s not all. Jan wants to blow up the Arconia filling the underground with gas. Mabel and Oliver manage to intervene, and Jan is neutralized by Mabel just in time for the police to arrive. Charles, meanwhile, had managed to record Jan’s confession, handing over to the authorities the overwhelming evidence that will allow them to indict Jan for Tim’s murder. It seems that the happy ending is there for everyone, by Mabel and Oscar finally in love and serene, to Oliver with his son and even Charles getting back in touch with Lucy, the daughter of his ex-girlfriend Emma.

The celebrations for solving the case, however, are destined to be short-lived. As they prepare to toast the success of the operation, Mabel goes to retrieve more champagne when distant sirens announce the imminent arrival of the police. A text message reaches Oliver and Charles, ordering them to leave the palace. When they arrive at Mabel they find her covered in Serena’s blood (Jayne Houdyshell), whose corpse lies next to her wrapped in a sweatshirt.

The same Bunny who had finally allowed the trio to stay at the Arconia. “It’s not what it looks like”Explains Mabel, saying that she opened the door and Serena fell on her; Mabel’s knitting needle is stuck in the old woman’s chest. At that moment the police arrive, arresting Oliver, Charles and Mabel and taking them away in front of the bewildered eyes of all the residents of the Arconia.

Among the thronged crowd there is also Cinda Canning (Tina Fey), who is there with her assistant Poppy (Adina Verson). The latter proposes to investigate the new case in a new podcast entitled “Only Murderers In The Building“. Cinda likes the gimmick: “I wrote it”He warns her, immediately taking credit.