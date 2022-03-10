How or when will the covid-19 pandemic end?

New York — After two years of suffering from the covid-19 pandemic, much of the world has seen a dramatic improvement in rates of infections, hospitalizations and deaths in recent weeks, a sign that the crisis seems to be receding. But how will it end? Previous epidemics could offer clues.

The end of a pandemic is not as carefully studied an event as its beginning. However, there are recurring themes that could offer lessons for the coming months, explained Erica Charters of the University of Oxford, who studies the matter.

“One thing we’ve learned is that it’s a long process” that includes different types of endings that might not happen at the same time, he said. That includes a “medical end” when the disease declines, the “political end” when the government suspends prevention measures, and the “social end” when the population advances.

The covid-19 pandemic has risen and fallen differently in different parts of the world. But in the United States, at least, there is no reason to believe that it is close to coming to an end.

About 65% of Americans are fully vaccinated and about 29% have a booster dose. Cases have been declining for about two months, with the average daily number of infections in the United States falling by almost 40% in the last week alone. Hospitalizations have also plummeted, down nearly 30%. Mask mandates are disappearing—to the extent that even federal health authorities have stopped wearing them—and President Joe Biden has said it is time for people to return to offices and many aspects of pre-pandemic life. .

Yet this pandemic has been full of surprises, stretching over two years and causing nearly a million deaths in the United States and more than six million worldwide. Its severity has been surprising, in part because many people were taught the wrong lesson by a 2009-2010 flu pandemic, which turned out not to be as deadly as initially feared.

“We were all worried but nothing happened (in 2009), and I think that was expected now” when Covid-19 first emerged, said Kristin Heitman, a Maryland-based researcher who collaborated with Charters.

That said, some experts offer takeaways from past epidemics that can outline scenarios of what the end of the covid-19 pandemic might look like.

Before covid-19, the flu or influenza was considered the deadliest pandemic agent in recent years. A flu pandemic in 1918-1919 killed 50 million people worldwide, including 675,000 in the United States, historians estimate. Another flu pandemic in 1957-1958 killed an estimated 116,000 Americans, and another in 1968 killed another 100,000.

A new flu in 2009 sparked another pandemic, but it turned out not to be particularly dangerous for the elderly, the group most likely to die from the flu and its complications. In the end, there were fewer than 13,000 deaths in the country.

The World Health Organization in August 2010 declared that influenza had entered a post-pandemic period, with cases and outbreaks moving into usual seasonal patterns.

In each case, the pandemics abated over time and the general population developed immunity. They became the seasonal flu of the following years. That kind of pattern is likely to occur with the coronavirus as well, experts say.

“It becomes normal,” said Matthew Ferrari, director of the Penn State Center for Infectious Disease Dynamics. “There is a regular undulating pattern when there is a time of year when there are more cases, a time of year when there are fewer cases. Something that will look a lot like the seasonal flu or the common cold.”

In 1981, US health officials reported a cluster of cases of cancerous lesions and pneumonia in previously healthy gay men in California and New York. More and more cases began to appear, and the following year officials named the disease AIDS, for acquired immunodeficiency syndrome.

Researchers later determined it was caused by HIV, the human immunodeficiency virus, which weakens a person’s immune system by destroying cells that fight disease and infection. For years, AIDS was considered a terrible death sentence, and in 1994 it became the leading cause of death for Americans between the ages of 25 and 44.

Treatments that became available in the 1990s made it a manageable chronic condition. Attention shifted to Africa and other parts of the world, where it went unchecked and is still considered an ongoing emergency.

Pandemics don’t end with disease declining evenly around the world, Charters said. “The way a pandemic usually ends is by becoming multiple (regional) epidemics,” she said.

In 2015, Brazil suffered an outbreak of Zika virus infections, which are spread by mosquitoes and used to cause mild illness in most adults and children. However, it became a terror when it was learned that infection during pregnancy could cause a birth defect that affected brain development, causing babies to be born with unusually small heads.

By the end of that year, mosquitoes were also spreading it in other Latin American countries. In 2016, the WHO declared it an international public health emergency, and an impact in the United States became apparent. The CDC received reports of 224 cases of mosquito-borne Zika transmission in the continental United States and more than 36,000 in other US territories, the majority in Puerto Rico.

But counts fell sharply in 2017 and virtually disappeared soon after. Experts believe that the epidemic died out when people developed immunity. “It just ran out of steam” and pressure to make a Zika vaccine available in the United States has eased, said Dr. Denise Jamieson, a former CDC official and a key leader on the agency’s responses to Zika.

Zika may be a dormant problem for years, but outbreaks could happen again if the virus mutates or if large numbers of young people arrive without immunity. With most epidemics, “there is never a hard end,” said Jamieson, who is now chair of obstetrics and gynecology at Emory University School of Medicine.