How our brains deal with speaking more than one language

22 July 2022

There are obvious advantages to speaking a second or even a third language, but sometimes words, grammar and even accents can get mixed up. This can reveal surprising things about how our brain works.

Research on how multilingual people juggle more than one language in their minds is complex and sometimes counterintuitive. It turns out that when a multilingual person wants to speak, the languages ​​he knows can be active at the same time, even if only one is used. These languages ​​can interfere with each other, for example, entering the conversation just when it is not expected. And interference can manifest itself not only in slips of vocabulary, but even at the level of grammar or accent.

“We know from research that as a bilingual or multilingual, whenever you speak, both or all the languages ​​you know are activated,” explains Mathieu Declerck, principal investigator at the Université Libre de Bruxelles. “For example, when you want to say ‘dog’ as bilingual French-English, not only ‘dog’ is activated, but also its translation equivalent, so ‘chien’ is also activated.”

Inhibition Concept

Therefore, the speaker needs to have some kind of language control process. When you think about it, the ability of bilingual and multilingual speakers to separate the languages ​​they have learned is remarkable. How they do this is commonly explained through the concept of inhibition: a deletion of non-relevant languages.

When a bilingual volunteer is asked to name a color that appears on a screen in one language and then the next in their other language, it is possible to measure spikes in electrical activity in the parts of the brain that deal with language and attention.

Nevertheless, when this control system fails, intrusions and lapses can occur. For example, insufficient inhibition of one language can cause it to “pop up” and intrude when you should be speaking a different language.

image source, Getty Images Caption, Instead of turning different languages ​​on and off, they are always active in our brain and the unwanted language is inhibited.

Tamar Gollan, a professor of psychiatry at the University of California, San Diego, has been studying language control in bilinguals for years. His research has often led to counterintuitive conclusions. “I think one of the most unique things we’ve seen with bilinguals when they mix languages ​​is that sometimes they seem to inhibit the dominant language so much that they end up speaking slower in certain languages. contexts,” says the expert. In other words, the dominant language of a multilingual person may be affected in certain cases. For example, in the color naming task described above, a participant may take longer to remember the word for a color in their first language when switching to their second language, compared to the reverse situation.

In one of his experiments, Gollan tested the language-switching ability of Spanish-English bilinguals by having them read aloud English-only paragraphs, Spanish-only paragraphs, and paragraphs that randomly mixed English and Spanish. The results were surprising. Although they had the texts in front of them, participants made “intrusive errors” when reading aloud, for example, accidentally saying the Spanish word “pero” instead of the English word “but”. These types of errors occurred almost exclusively when they read aloud the mixed paragraphs, which required switching languages. What was most surprising was that a large proportion of these intrusive errors were not words that the participants had “skipped” at all. Using eye-tracking technology, Gollan and his team found that these errors were made even when participants were looking directly at the particular word. And while most participants were English-dominant speakers, they made more intrusive errors with words in English that they had to say in Spanish, a language that they controlled less, something that, according to Gollan, is almost like an inversion of the dominant language.

“I think the best analogy is to imagine there was some condition where you suddenly wrote better with your non-dominant hand,” he says. “We have called this reversed dominance.”

This can happen even when we are learning a second language: when adults are immersed in the new language, they may have more difficulty accessing the words of their mother tongue.

The reverse dominance effects they can be especially apparent when bilinguals switch languages ​​in the same conversation, says Gollan. The expert explains that, by mixing languages, multilinguals do a kind of balancing exercise, inhibiting the strongest language to balance things, and sometimes going too far in the wrong direction.

“Bilinguals try to make both languages ​​equally accessible, inhibiting the dominant language to facilitate mixing,” he says. “But sometimes they ‘override’ that inhibition, and end up speaking slower than in the non-dominant language.”

image source, Getty Images Caption, It is when rapidly moving from one language to another that more “linguistic interference” can occur, affecting not only words, but also pronunciation and grammar.

Gollan’s experiments also discovered a reversed dominance in another surprising area: pronunciation. Participants sometimes read a word in the correct language, but with the wrong accent. And again, this occurred more with words in English (dominant language) than in Spanish.

“Sometimes bilinguals pick the right word, but with the wrong stress, which is a really interesting dissociation that indicates language control is applied at different levels of processing,” says Gollan. “And there is a separation between the specification of the accent and the specification of the lexicon from which the words are to be extracted.”

And even the use of grammar in our mother tongue can be affected in surprising ways, especially if we have been very immersed in a different linguistic environment.

“The brain is malleable and adaptable”says Kristina Kasparian, a writer, translator, and consultant who studied neurolinguistics at McGill University in Montreal, Canada. “When you immerse yourself in a second language, that influences how you perceive and process your mother tongue.”

different brain activity

As part of a larger project carried out as part of their doctoral research, Kasparian and his colleagues tested native Italian speakers who had immigrated to Canada and learned English as adults. All of them had anecdotally stated that their Italian was getting rusty and that they didn’t use it much in their day-to-day lives.

Participants were shown a series of Italian phrases and asked to see if they sounded right to them. At the same time, their brain activity was measured by an electroencephalography (EEG) method. Their responses were compared with those of a group of monolingual Italians living in Italy.

Italian immigrants were more likely to reject correct Italian sentences as ungrammatical if they did not match correct English grammar. And the greater their command of English, the longer they had lived in Canada, and the less they used their Italian, the more likely they were to find correct Italian phrases incorrect.

They also showed different patterns of brain activity compared to Italians living in Italy. They found that, when presented with grammatically acceptable sentences only in Italian (but not in English), Italians living in Canada showed different patterns of brain activity than those in Italy.

In fact, their brain activity was more consistent with what you’d expect from English speakers, Kasparian says, suggesting that their brains processed sentences differently than their monolingual counterparts back home.

Obviously, most multilingual people are able to maintain the grammar of their mother tongue without any problems. But Kasparian’s study, as well as others in his larger research project, show that our languages ​​are not static throughout our lives, but change, actively competing and interfering with each other.

image source, Getty Images Caption, Being multilingual can also have advantages such as being able to multitask better, according to some studies.

Navigating these interferences could be part of what makes learning a new language difficult for an adult, especially if they grew up monolingual.

“Every time you go to speak this new language, the other one is like, ‘Hey, I’m here, ready,'” says Matt Goldrick, a linguistics professor at Northwestern University in Evanston, Illinois. The challenge is to do away with something that is so automatic and so easy to do, in favor of something that is incredibly difficult when learning a language for the first time.

Managing competition is something that multilinguals usually have a lot of practice with. Many researchers argue that this gives them certain cognitive advantages, although it should be noted that there is still no firm position on this, with others claiming that their own research does not show reliable evidence of a bilingual cognitive advantage.

In any case, the use of languages ​​is possibly one of the most complex activities that humans learn to perform. And having to handle multiple languages ​​has been linked to cognitive benefits in many studies, depending on the task and age.

Some studies have shown that bilinguals perform better on executive control tasks. Likewise, speaking multiple languages ​​has also been linked to a delay in the onset of dementia symptoms. And, of course, multilingualism brings many obvious benefits beyond the brain, not to mention the social benefit of being able to talk to lots of people.

You can read this report originally published in English at BBC Future.