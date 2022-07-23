News

How our brains deal with speaking more than one language

There are obvious advantages to speaking a second or even a third language, but sometimes words, grammar and even accents can get mixed up. This can reveal surprising things about how our brain works.

Research on how multilingual people juggle more than one language in their minds is complex and sometimes counterintuitive. It turns out that when a multilingual person wants to speak, the languages ​​he knows can be active at the same time, even if only one is used. These languages ​​can interfere with each other, for example, entering the conversation just when it is not expected. And interference can manifest itself not only in slips of vocabulary, but even at the level of grammar or accent.

“We know from research that as a bilingual or multilingual, whenever you speak, both or all the languages ​​you know are activated,” explains Mathieu Declerck, principal investigator at the Université Libre de Bruxelles. “For example, when you want to say ‘dog’ as bilingual French-English, not only ‘dog’ is activated, but also its translation equivalent, so ‘chien’ is also activated.”

Inhibition Concept

Therefore, the speaker needs to have some kind of language control process. When you think about it, the ability of bilingual and multilingual speakers to separate the languages ​​they have learned is remarkable. How they do this is commonly explained through the concept of inhibition: a deletion of non-relevant languages.

